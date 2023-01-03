Coles launches VERY controversial new hot cross buns: ‘Why can’t you leave them alone’

But some people missed it and were outraged when they saw it on the shelves

The savory version was first launched for Easter 2022 with great success

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Hundreds of Coles shoppers have once again vehemently condemned the retailer’s seasonal hot cross bun launch, but this time it has nothing to do with the date they hit the shelves.

This time, sandwich aficionados are begging supermarkets to “stop releasing new flavors” after noticing a Vegemite and cheese option in the mix.

The uproar came after an irate shopper posted a photo on Facebook saying, “I have no words.”

Coles relaunched their hot cross buns on December 27 this year, but one of their flavors has caused a stir

“Why can’t things be left alone, fruit or just not this mess,” one angry woman wrote on the post.

“Gross, I hate vegemite, tried it once, never again,” said another.

“Saw them at Coles yesterday and my thoughts were (two puke emojis),” added another.

The Vegemite and cheese version of the iconic Easter product went on sale December 27, along with the rest of the chain’s collection.

Survey How about Vegemite and cheese hot cross buns? Yikes, throw them in the trash! 42 votes

Yum, great shout! 13 votes

I only want traditional flavours! 39 votes

But until the New Year, it seemed to escape criticism.

Some people defended “creative licenses” with hot cross bun flavors.

“If people never changed and experimented with different foods, we would never have hot cross buns in the first place. Or no bread at all.

“Or indeed, everything that has not happened just falls into our mouth from a tree. You don’t have to like new foods or even try them, but to claim that their existence is bad is just silly,” one woman declared.

People are outraged by the Vegemite and cheese version of hot cross buns

“If you don’t like it, don’t buy it. Not my cup of tea, but I like variations they come up with,’ agreed another.

This is the retailer’s second year to release the Vegemite version, a repeat of the limited item due to its extreme popularity.

“I tried them last year, and they were disgusting. I took one bite and the rest went in the bin. That sweet salty combo doesn’t work for me. They need to bring back those sticky dates,’ one woman said.