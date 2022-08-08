Coles is forced to introduce a buying limit on essential product

A NSW egg farmer told Daily Mail Australia the shortage could last until October

Eggs are the latest product to be mired in supply chain problems, with shelves running low at local supermarkets across the country, prompting Coles to impose a restriction on egg purchases.

Coles customers are now allowed to purchase a maximum of two cartons of eggs in one store.

A Coles spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia that they are continuing to monitor stocks and improve availability in all stores.

“We will continue to monitor the offering and are working hard with our suppliers to improve availability and will keep customers informed of any changes,” the spokesperson said.

Coles has also introduced a limit of 2 boxes of tissues per store.

A Woolworths spokesperson told the Daily Mail Australia that reduced production by egg farmers was responsible for the shortages, but they are working hard with suppliers to increase the availability of eggs in their stores.

“The market-wide supply of locally produced eggs in some regions has recently been impacted by reduced production on a number of farms,” ​​said a Woolworths spokesperson.

“While we continue to deliver eggs to our stores on a regular basis, customers may notice reduced availability at this time and we thank them for their patience and understanding.

“We are in close contact with our suppliers and are working to increase the availability of eggs in stores as soon as possible.”

Woolworths says eggs are still regularly delivered to the shops, despite the market-wide supply being limited.

NSW egg farmer, Brett Langfield, told Daily Mail Australia the shortage could last for months.

Mr Langfield said herds across NSW have fallen by about 10 per cent, partly as a Covid hangover.

He said demand for eggs was high during lockdowns, but when people came out of lockdown, demand for eggs dropped.

Farmers therefore cut off their herd by about 20 percent.

They have not yet fully recovered and farmers “have no confidence” that it will be worthwhile for them to raise herds because of the increased cost of fuel and grain – the latter because of the war in Ukraine.

Owner of Chooks at the Rooke, a free-range egg farm in south-western Melbourne, Xavier Prime told 3AW Radio that a major problem with egg production is the current cold weather and shorter days with winter.

“Part of it is the time of year. With free-range eggs, in that kind of space the birds are open to the elements, and with the shorter daylight hours, that has a lot to do with the number of eggs the hens lay,” he explains.

Mr Prime said ‘to lay the optimum’ hens need between 15 and 16 hours of daylight each day but at the moment they experience between 10 and 11.