Coles Finest Australian Organic Washed Rind Raw Cheese Removed from E.Coli Fears

Some strains of E.Coli can cause mild illness, others can be life-threatening

Affected batches were available in Tasmania and Victoria from December 12

Coles has pulled a popular cheese product from its Coles Finest range and has urged anyone who has bought it not to eat it.

Coles Finest Australian Organic Washed Rind Raw Cheese 500g was withdrawn from the market on Monday after quality tests revealed microbial E.Coli contamination in small batches of the product.

“Customers should not consume this product, and anyone concerned about their health should consult a doctor,” read a statement from the supermarket.

Coles is recalling Coles Finest Australian Organic Washed Rind Raw approx. 500g cheese sold in Victoria and Tasmania through Coles Supermarkets and Coles Online.

“Coles is in contact with the supplier and regulators regarding next steps.”

The affected batch of cheese has been on shelves and available online in Victoria and Tasmania since December 14.

Only washed-rind cheese with an expiration date between December 14, 2022 and February 1, 2023 is affected.

Some strains of E.Coli can cause illnesses such as stomach pain, nausea, and vomiting.

The most serious cases of poisoning can lead to life-threatening complications, which can lead to kidney failure and death.

Cheese (pictured) has been available in online and in-store stores since December 14, products with expiration dates of December 14, 2022 and February 1, 2023 may be affected.

Customers who purchased the cheese can return it to any Coles supermarket for a full refund, and online customers can receive a full refund or credit by contacting the customer service hotline on 1800 455 400.

Only the specific batch of washed-rind raw cheese is affected, and all other Coles Finest brand cheeses remain safe to eat.