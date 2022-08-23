Coles Express worker’s $500,000 mistake at service station in Ringwood East, Melbourne

<!–

A red-faced gas station employee has left his workplace with a hefty damage bill by accidentally pouring tens of thousands of liters of fuel into the wrong tank.

The bizarre blunder happened last Thursday night at Coles Express in Melbourne’s Ringwood East, when a staff member poured 40,000 liters of unleaded fuel into a diesel tank.

The worker realized the mistake shortly afterwards and quickly turned off the pumps to make sure no customers were affected.

The gas station was out of diesel for nearly two days, along with a $500,000 damage bill Maroondah leader reported.

Workers spent hours emptying and cleaning the 40,000 diesel tank after unleaded fuel was accidentally poured in

Coles Express in Ringwood East (pictured) ran out of diesel for two days because of the costly mistake

Workers spent hours emptying and cleaning the 40,000 liter tank last Saturday.

There is a chance that unleaded gasoline and any remaining diesel fuel in the tank may have mixed, but the fuel is set to be refined so that it can be reused.

Mixing unleaded fuel and diesel is not recommended and can lead to engine failure.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Coles Express’ fuel supplier, Viva, for comment on the incident.

According to FuelPrice Australia, motorists in Melbourne currently pay an average of $1.98 per liter when refueling their vehicles with diesel.