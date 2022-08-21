Coles customers notice the price of lettuce drop for the first time in months

<!–

Aussies marvel after noticing that the price of iceberg lettuce has fallen to just $2.50 after months of price hikes.

Sydney shopper Emma shared a photo with a popular Facebook group and was the first to point out the drop in costs after visiting her local Coles supermarket, calling it a ‘miracle’.

Some customers said they also noticed cheap prices at Aldi, IGA and Woolworths, while others considered the low cost resulting from ‘more supply’ and ‘less demand’.

Since May, the cost of iceberg lettuce has risen to $7 each and has risen to $12 in recent months.

has risen to $12 in recent months

The image shared online shows a pile of lettuce priced at just $2.50 each, and others said their local supermarkets have also priced the vegetable for $2.99.

“Lettuce celebrates this miracle,” one person noted, another added, “Good things come to those who wait.”

A third added: “I bought one yesterday for $2.99 ​​at Aldi in Sydney and I was so happy.”

“Just came home with one for $2,” another wrote.

But others added that their local grocery store still carries lettuce priced at a whopping $6.50.

Other customers said their local supermarkets have also priced the vegetable at $2.99. While many were delighted, some said the low cost is simply how ‘supply and demand’ work

While many were delighted, others said the low cost is simply how “supply and demand work.”

‘Absolutely no wonder! More supply less demand!! We’ve had pretty good growing conditions and this is what’s happening,” one woman wrote.

‘Supply and demand. How is this something new for people? Especially in fresh food?’ another wrote.

Some also questioned the authenticity of the statue and asked if it is ‘old’.

In the comments, Emma said: “Last week prices were at least $8. So it’s new to me. And at that price, I personally wouldn’t buy one.

“So to me it’s a miracle they are that low. I also know quite a few people who didn’t know the price had come down.

The original uptick for lettuce follows a wet start to the year with unprecedented rain and flooding spoiling crops in NSW and Queensland.

Some Queensland farmers have lost their third crop in a row and are risking the collapse of their businesses as a result of the unusual rain.

The top horticultural group warned growers in the southeastern state will need millions to recover from the string of natural disasters.

Fast food chains have adjusted their menus after the massive price hike, with KFC warning customers to expect a cabbage blend on their burgers.

Some Melbourne restaurants started charging $1 per lettuce leaf for san choy bow dishes.