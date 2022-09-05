Coles blasted by mum after ageing lettuce covered in brown slime

<!–

An Australian mother shot supermarket giant Coles after she peeled off the first few layers of her lettuce and found it was rotting inside.

Maria D’Amato was loading her groceries into her car on Saturday when she discovered that her $3.50 iceberg lettuce had several layers covered in brown slime.

Mrs. D’Amato later posted a photo of the vegetable on Facebook along with the receipt.

“Unbelievable, it’s not the first and it won’t be the last… The quality checks are gone,” the message read.

Ms D’Amato confirmed to Daily Mail Australia that she returned the lettuce to the Coles store and received a $3.50 refund.

The disgusted mom shared a photo of the $3.50 iceberg lettuce she bought from Coles. She discovered brown slime all over after she removed it a few layers

Her post received a lot of comments from users, including one woman who said she often left fresh produce because of its quality.

‘Not incredible at all. I’ve seen so many products in the supermarkets that should be thrown away and covered in mold or slime – although I tend to leave it there and not put it in my cart. The staff don’t seem to care,” she wrote.

‘So you expect someone else to notice something that even you didn’t notice before you bought it?… It was clearly not noticeable and was clearly under a lot of leave. No one could tell,’ said another.

The photo posted on a Facebook group page on Saturday got a lot of comments from users

A third said: ‘Who doesn’t look at their fruit and vegetables when they buy it? As if you didn’t see that.’

“So if you didn’t notice this, because it might have been under the outer leaves, how are they supposed to? It’s like getting a bell pepper that’s rotten on the inside. There’s no X-ray vision for that,” a fourth remarked.

A fifth person said: ‘I don’t understand how she picked it up and didn’t notice it, then paid for it and then put it in the car… That would have been at least four times she had to handle it before she noticed. ‘

“The amount of fruits and vegetables thrown away because of how they look is ridiculous enough. Peel it back and eat what tastes good… It’s not like it costs you $12 for that lettuce,” added a sixth person.

Coles declined to comment when Daily Mail Australia contacted him.