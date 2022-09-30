Coles announces urgent recall on popular product

Popular ready-to-cook pizzas have been recalled from Coles stores across the country after they were labeled with the wrong use-by date.

Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) called for an immediate recall of Genobile Saba Australia pizzas with a use by date of 11 October 2023.

The correct expiry date is 11 October 2022 and FSNANZ warns that the product should not be eaten after this date as it may cause illness.

The product is currently safe to eat, but customers are warned to consume it before it expires.

The Genobile Saba pizzas that have been recalled in Coles supermarkets across Australia

Alternatively, they can return the product to the place of purchase for a full cash refund.

‘The recall is due to non-compliant labeling (wrong USE DATE). Printed USE BY is 11/10/23. Correct USE BY is 11/10/22,” FSANZ said.

‘The food can cause illness if consumed after 11/10/22. “Although the product is currently safe to eat, customers should not consume these products beyond 11/10/22. Customers should return the product to the place of purchase for a full cash refund.’

The flavors are their Premium Salami Pizza, Premium Margherita Pizza, Premium Garlic Pizza and Premium Pomodoro Pizza.