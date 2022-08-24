Coles announces $1 billion profit while millions of Aussies struggle with the cost of living crisis

Coles has announced a $1 million profit for the 2021-2022 fiscal year as millions of Australians struggle with the cost of living.

The company announced on Wednesday that net profit for the year ended June 26 was $1.05 billion, up from $1.01 billion the year before, following a two percent increase in revenue to $39.37 billion.

Executives say they are already seeing the impact of cost-of-living pressures on household budgets and expect sales to fall further as fixed-rate mortgages mature to higher variable rates.

“I think overall volumes will be a challenge for the industry,” the group’s CEO, Steven Cain, said Wednesday.

The supermarket said food inflation skyrocketed to 4.3 percent in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year, affecting at least 20 percent of shoppers.

“There’s a cohort of customers, 20 percent or more, that will be really disadvantaged and that we need to take care of, and the rest depends on what happens with hospitality.”

To help customers on tight budgets, Coles has locked the price of 1,168 products in its supermarkets and online until at least January 31 next year and has begun to cut the prices of another 500 products.

Underlying profit (or EBITDA) for the supermarket division totaled $3.02 billion for the year, up 0.7 percent, while the liquor division earned $278 million.

In the month following the end of fiscal 2022, Coles saw further cost inflation in its fresh produce, bakery and packaged grocery segments.

“There’s definitely a cohort of customers that are starting to buy off,” Coles commercial and express chief Leah Weckert told analysts, referring to customers buying cheaper food brands.

“It’s gotten off to a pretty slow start, and I think that’s the result of pretty good household savings, but there’s definitely a cohort of customers who are starting to show this behavior now.”

They buy more core value food categories such as pasta, canned meals and canned vegetables, and within those areas there was much higher sales growth in Coles’ own brand products compared to more expensive own brands.

“So you see that shift to the cheaper options to actually make a meal, and then within those categories the cheaper option that’s available,” Ms Weckert said.

That comes on top of a long-standing trend that Coles has noticed in recent years in processed meats – consumers are substituting cheaper proteins such as red meat chicken for cheaper proteins.

It’s just a group of customers, Ms Weckert added, describing the spending pattern as a sort of split.

“At the high end of the wealth spectrum for our customers, the actual spending there is holding up very much,” she said, adding that government data shows that hospitality spending is also holding up.

“For customers who have steady jobs and good incomes, they continue to enjoy dining out, buying premium food in the stores and being less mindful of what they spend on the grocery bill, regardless of the inflation that comes through,” said Ms. Weckert.

Mr Cain said the flood-related product shortages that hit Coles earlier this year had been largely resolved, and Ms Weckert said she had recently visited iceberg lettuce farms in Queensland.

“I gotta tell you, there’s a lot of iceberg lettuce on the way,” she said. “It’s beautiful, and of good quality.”

Coles will pay a fully franked final dividend of 30 cents per share, up from 28 cents a year ago. The total payout for the year is 63 cents, up from 61 cents last year.

At 1:43 p.m. AEST, shares of Coles fell 3.2 percent to $18.10.