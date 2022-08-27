Coles and Woolworths supermarkets in Western Australia recall Eagle Bay Brewing Company XPA beer
Woolworths and Coles stores have launched an urgent recall of a popular brand of beer that could make drinkers seriously ill.
Batches of Eagle Bay Brewing Company XPA 375ml cans have been withdrawn from the shelves of both supermarkets in Western Australia.
The problem is due to the secondary fermentation that continues in the can after it leaves the production line, increasing the alcohol content and pressure in the can.
According to Food Standards Australia, beer that contains too much alcohol and carbon dioxide can cause illness or injury if consumed.
For more information, please contact: Eagle Bay Brewing Company, enquires@eaglebaybrewing.com.au or 08 9755 3554.
