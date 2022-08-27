Coles and Woolworths supermarkets in Western Australia recall Eagle Bay Brewing Company XPA beer

<!–

Woolworths and Coles stores have launched an urgent recall of a popular brand of beer that could make drinkers seriously ill.

Batches of Eagle Bay Brewing Company XPA 375ml cans have been withdrawn from the shelves of both supermarkets in Western Australia.

The recall applies to products with an expiration date of April 19, 2023.

The problem is due to the secondary fermentation that continues in the can after it leaves the production line, increasing the alcohol content and pressure in the can.

According to Food Standards Australia, beer that contains too much alcohol and carbon dioxide can cause illness or injury if consumed.

Consumers must not drink or open these products and must return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund.

For more information, please contact: Eagle Bay Brewing Company, enquires@eaglebaybrewing.com.au or 08 9755 3554​.