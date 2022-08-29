Coles and Woolworths shoppers issued urgent warning

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Experts warn that supermarkets will soon face further food shortages as weather conditions make it difficult for growers.

While a third La Nina weather system brings heavy downpours and more wild weather, food producers and growers are struggling to meet demand.

Foods such as poultry, leafy greens, berries and grains will rise, and the price of dairy products is reported to rise by up to 30 percent.

Shoppers warned to pay more at checkout as cost of living rises

The result of the flow will mean that supermarkets will have to raise their checkout prices, which will heighten the cost of living crisis.

As global supply chains continue to slow, inflation and extreme weather events such as the La Nina system are forcing producers to pass on additional costs to supermarkets and in turn to everyday customers.

Ash Salardini, chief economist for the National Farmers Federation, said farms are struggling with staff shortages in processing and production areas.

“If we don’t address the availability and affordability of food, it will become a problem for 12 to 24 months,” said Mr Salardini.

It seems that the rise has already started, with oil prices up 33 cents, milk 16 cents and margarine another 15 cents.

Leafy greens are one of the grocery items tipped to see a price hike (stock image)

But with the weather in La Nina, where meteorologists expect flooding, more products could skyrocket in price.

“If we have flooding in the next three to six months or if it rains at the wrong time, for example during the harvest, expect shortages or price increases,” Salardini said.

Shoppers are advised to buy fruits and vegetables that are in season to save money and ensure supplies.

Shoppers are urged to cut costs by buying in-season products

While the cost of lettuce has dropped significantly from $12 for a single iceberg to $2.50 in recent weeks, the cost of some essentials has increased by as much as 50 percent in the past 12 months.

The price of cooking oil has increased by 33 percent, milk by more than 16 percent and margarine by up to 50 percent, according to comparison app Frugl.