Coles and IGA ready-made meals recalled over listeria contamination scare

A range of ready-to-eat meals available from Coles and IGA have been pulled from shelves due to a foodborne illness.

Six Raw Nation Wholefoods items were recalled across the country due to a possible contamination with listeria monocytogenes.

The products hit by the fear are the CRUDO range, which includes Chicken Caesar, Vietnamese Bowl and Jamaican Jerk varieties.

The food-induced anxiety affects six of CRUDO’s ready-to-eat meals (pictured)

If customers have these items, they must return them to get their money back (shown, the Jamaican Jerk variety)

The World Health Organization estimates that about 23,000 people worldwide develop listeriosis each year – of these, about 5,000 are fatal (stock photo of food bacteria)

Raw Nation Wholefoods Products Affected by Listeria Anxiety CRUDO Cheekie Pumpkin, 275g CRUDO Chicken Caesar, 200g CRUDO Vietnamese bowl, 275g CRUDO Jamaican Jerk, 250g CRUDO Oriental Chicken, 275g Bocadilla Classic Chicken Pasta, 275g

If customers have these items, they must return them to get their money back.

The best-before dates on the items, which can also be purchased from some independent food stores, are August 31, 2022 and September 1, 2, and 3, 2022.

The Listeria bacteria can cause illness in unborn children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.

The bacteria that cause listeriosis come from processed meats and dairy products.

Symptoms of the disease include fever, nausea, and headache, and can be treated with antibiotics.

The World Health Organization estimates that about 23,000 people worldwide develop listeriosis each year – about 5,000 of these are fatal.

Once a person has consumed the meals, he should seek medical attention.

Food safety fears come after beer cans were recalled from Woolworths and Coles over the weekend.

The Eagle Bay Brewing Company has recalled their 375 ml XPA cans with an expiration date of April 19 next year.

The cause lies in a secondary fermentation that can harm the consumer.

‘Food products containing excess alcohol and carbon dioxide can cause illness/injury if consumed’, says Food Standards Australia.

