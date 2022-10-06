COLEMAN: Madoff gave better returns than BLM, so why are we angry at Kanye for calling out the scam?

Adam B. Coleman is the author of Black Victim to Black Victor and founder of Wrong Speak Publishing.

The outraged crowd can’t really be mad at Kanye West for speaking out. They should be mad at themselves for ignoring an outrageous controversy for so long.

On Monday, Kanye exposed the emptiness of “Black Lives Matter” as best he could.

Photos circulated of him, conservative commentator Candace Owens and models at his Paris fashion show wearing White Lives Matter T-shirts.

On Tuesday, Kanye rekindled the outrage by posting on Instagram: “Everyone knows Black Lives Matter was a scam. Now it’s over. Don’t mention it.’

And on Wednesday, he leaned in again and posted another photo of his shirt with the caption: “Here’s my final response when people ask me why I made a T-shirt that says white lives matter… THEY DO.’

Is he wrong? Not really.

On Monday, as only the artist now known as Ye could, Kanye exposed the emptiness of the Black Lives Matter slogan, calling it what it is: a scam.

He does two things at once: he stifles the idea of ​​elevating one race over another, while as a self-proclaimed Christian he believes we are all one and the same. And he’s going after the executives who have taken an idea everyone agrees on — Black Lives Matter — and politicized it for their own benefit.

After all, more than two years after George Floyd’s tragic murder at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, what has BLM really done for black people?

It’s been a long time since we’ve been confronted with that question, because too many Americans never had the time or space to come up with an answer.

In the troubling days after Floyd’s death, it was a daunting mantra to challenge.

It was easier and socially safer to simply accept the claim that black lives don’t matter in America. For many, it was too risky to come across as callous—or even racist—in a time of national despair.

It is only recently, as our nation’s racial blood pressure has sufficiently decreased, that we have become healthy enough to challenge the movement we previously glorified.

But at the time, millions cowered, bowed the knee, marched in BLM protests, planted BLM lawn signs. . . and they donated.

Yes, many were well-intentioned, but that only goes so far.

If Americans cared enough to donate, wouldn’t they also care about how that money was spent?

From 2020 to 2021, the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation has collected approximately $90 million in donations. A significant amount of that money was spent on everything EXCEPT poor black people.

Tax returns show that $32 million was invested in stocks and more than $37 million was spent on consultants, real estate and private jets; $6 million of that went to purchase a mansion in Studio City, California, where BLM founder Patrisse Cullors was partying with friends and throwing a birthday party for her son.

Patrisse Cullors, co-founder of Studio City, California, admitted to using for personal, non-BLM business, after previously denying that she had done so.

Twenty-six base BLM departments are now suing, alleging that the executives who run BLMGNF stole money intended for them.

Where is the outrage about that?

Instead, the anger is directed at Kanye.

In a way that is understandable.

The slogan that briefly gripped our collective social conscience was now openly mocked. And worse, for the social justice fighters who pledged their allegiance to BLM, it was done by black people.

While it’s not my personal taste to publicly troll Black Lives Matter, I understand it’s an attempt to emphasize the absurdity of it all.

Of course, if black lives matter, then white lives matter. All races and lives matter.

But BLM instead maximized a guilt-ridden population for an age-old blot on a country and reaped the rewards rather than passing on all the benefits to the population they claimed to be fighting for.

While pretending to be above the fray, fighting for a more just society, many of the BLM team were actually all to themselves.

BLM maximized on a guilt-ridden population for an age-old blot on a land and reaped the rewards instead of offering something beneficial to the population they claimed to be fighting for

Americans were abruptly asked if black lives mattered to them, and we responded to this question, but no one ever asked: were black lives important to Black Lives Matter?

Do they care about black lives when they collect money for the dead and spend it on themselves?

Do they care about black lives if they have never disproved that their brand is being used to destroy black majority neighborhoods in multiple nationwide riots?

Do they care about black lives when they take donations meant to help black people and put that money into the hands of Wall Street? Bernie Madoff gave his investors better returns than Black Live Matter to black Americans.

This organization helped change the real story – equality – and turned it into a story that is all about equality. All the while ruining the image of black Americans by portraying us as afraid of a statistical improbability of being killed by the police.

Why? Because millions of Americans now believe that the average black American is primarily concerned with the police rather than their income. We must now incessantly discuss prison reform, police reform and bail reform because it is now the new agenda for black America.

Black Lives Matter made money from black Americans by renaming our existence and auctioning it off to corporate America and the progressive elite.

The Black Lives Matter bosses do care about black lives; just their own.