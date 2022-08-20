Coleen Rooney stuns in a VERY busty red dress in a sexy snap

She is married to one of football’s biggest stars and has a designer wardrobe to match.

But that didn’t stop Coleen Rooney from wearing the same shoes she wore to her husband Wayne’s 18th birthday party in 2003.

The 36-year-old Scouse beauty took to Twitter on Saturday to share a gorgeous throwback photo in which she wore a busty red dress before going to a party a week earlier.

The WAG posed for a mirror selfie on the steps of their £20million Cheshire home, looking nothing short of sensational in the mini dress.

The TV star’s huge chandelier in the background also didn’t go unnoticed as Coleen showed off her bronzed and toned legs for the photo.

She wrote the beautiful photo and posted to her social media: ‘I’m thrilled that these shoes showed up at a fantastic party last week… wore them for Wayne’s 18th birthday!!! #vintage heels.’

Young Love: The couple first got together when they were both 16, just after they left high school (pictured in 2003)

Her social media comes as she and Rebekah Vardy are set for one last dramatic Supreme Court showdown over who will foot the multimillion-pound bill for their precious ‘Wagatha Christie’ libel battle.

Sources close to Coleen – who won the case last month – told The Mail on Sunday she will fight to ensure that Rebekah pays the full amount, estimated to be up to £3million.

Usually a winning party will have to pay about 30 percent of the costs.

But Coleen’s team claims the judge’s scathing ruling that Becky sold stories about her to The Sun newspaper means it’s “unthinkable” that she won’t have to pay the full amount.

Ms Justice Steyn ruled that Becky, 40, and her agent Caroline Watt had leaked stories about Coleen, the wife of ex-England skipper Wayne.

Rebekah sued her former boyfriend for libel over a now-famous social media post in which Coleen described how she set up a “sting operation” by posting fake stories to select followers on her private Instagram account to discover who’s telling stories about her. leaked to The Sun.

The October 2019 “big reveal” post ended: “It’s… Rebekah Vardy’s account.”

After Rebekah took legal action, Coleen, 36, offered her a “drop hands” offer, which meant they would both walk away and pay their own costs. She also suggested making a donation to charity.

But Rebekah refused, leading to a costly Supreme Court trial. Now, after her win, Coleen wants her rival to pay.

A source close to Coleen said: ‘Coleen didn’t want this to happen. She knew the money could be better spent on so many other things, but she won’t let Rebekah get away without paying the full cost.

Damned: Ms Justice Steyn ruled last month that Rebekah Vardy, 40, and her agent Caroline Watt had leaked stories about Coleen Rooney, wife of ex-England skipper Wayne

“She tried to sort this out early on, but Rebekah wouldn’t have it. And if you look at the outline of the verdict, it’s inconceivable that a judge wouldn’t agree that she will pay them in full. Let’s not forget, this action was brought by Rebekah and she lost spectacularly.’

At a preliminary hearing in March last year, the cost was estimated at £1.3 million.

Now, after the two-week Supreme Court hearing, reports claim the total could be £3 million.

Rebekah’s lawyer, Hugh Tomlinson QC, reportedly charges £10,000 a day, while his counterpart, David Sherborne, charges around £8,000.

There is speculation that Rebekah and her husband, Leicester City striker Jamie, may have to sell their Portuguese villa to pay the legal bill.