Coleen Rooney signs multimillion-pound deal with Disney+ for rights to Wagatha Christie series

Coleen Rooney has signed a multi-million dollar deal with Disney+ for the rights to an all-encompassing Wagatha Christie documentary

The streaming giants, who beat Netflix, Amazon Prime and Discovery to secure the new three-part series, confirmed at the Edinburgh TV Festival that they had won the exclusive rights to Coleen’s story.

The WAG, 36, will earn more than her former husband of English footballer Wayne, also 36, after she landed the deal following a bidding war with the other streaming giants.

They describe the project in their announcement: “The three-part series takes viewers from the circumstances leading up to her infamous Instagram post that ‘broke the internet’ to Coleen as a successful defendant in one of the highest-profile Supreme Court defamation cases brought against her.” are driven by Rebekah Vardy.

“In a story for our time, Wagatha Christie will reveal how determined and resilient Coleen had to be to protect her family from the challenges of the traditional and social media landscapes.”

The documentary will also look at how Coleen has been in the public spotlight for two decades after they started dating footballer husband Wayne when they were teenagers.

Coleen took their win at the Wagatha Christie libel fight last month, leaving Rebekah with a multi-million-pound sum to pay her.

Wayne – who heads the DC United football team in Washington – reportedly earns £800,000 a year in the role.

A source told The Sun: ‘This is a huge deal for Coleen, in every way. For the first time in 20 years, she becomes the main breadwinner.

She also tells her own side of the story in terms of Wagatha Christie. Since her first devastating social media outing with Rebekah, she has remained steadfastly silent.

“Now the public will see firsthand the toll this whole affair has taken on her and her family — and why she took the action she took.”

Coleen and Rebekah are set for one last dramatic Supreme Court showdown over who will foot the multimillion-pound bill for their precious ‘Wagatha Christie’ libel.

Sources close to Coleen – who won the case last month – told The Mail on Sunday she will fight to ensure that Rebekah pays the full amount, estimated to be up to £3million.

Usually a winning party will have to pay about 30 percent of the costs.

But Coleen’s team claims the judge’s scathing ruling that Becky sold stories about her to The Sun newspaper means it’s “unthinkable” that she won’t have to pay the full amount.

Ms Justice Steyn ruled last month that Becky and her agent Caroline Watt had leaked stories about Coleen, the wife of ex-England skipper Wayne.

Rebekah sued her former boyfriend for defamation over a now-famous social media post in which Coleen described how she set up a “sting operation” by posting fake stories to select followers on her private Instagram account to discover who’s telling stories about her. leaked to The Sun.

The October 2019 “big reveal” post ended: “It’s… Rebekah Vardy’s account.”

After Rebekah took legal action, Coleen offered her a “drop hands” offer, which meant they would both walk away and pay their own costs. She also suggested making a donation to charity.

But Rebekah refused, leading to a costly Supreme Court trial. Now, after her win, Coleen wants her rival to pay.

A source close to Coleen said: ‘Coleen didn’t want this to happen. She knew the money could be better spent on so many other things, but she won’t let Rebekah get away without paying the full cost.

“She tried to sort this out early on, but Rebekah wouldn’t have it. And if you look at the outline of the verdict, it’s inconceivable that a judge wouldn’t agree that she will pay them in full. Let’s not forget, this action was brought by Rebekah and she lost spectacularly.’

At a preliminary hearing in March last year, the cost was estimated at £1.3 million.

Now, after the two-week Supreme Court hearing, reports claim the total could be £3 million.

Rebekah’s lawyer, Hugh Tomlinson QC, reportedly charges £10,000 a day, while his counterpart, David Sherborne, charges around £8,000.

There is speculation that Rebekah and her husband, Leicester City striker Jamie, may have to sell their Portuguese villa to pay the legal bill.