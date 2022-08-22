Coleen Rooney sightsees in NYC and Washington DC with her sons as she visits husband Wayne

Coleen Rooney flew with her four sons to New York and Washington DC to visit husband Wayne, who manages the Washington DC United football club.

On Monday on Instagram, Coleen, also 36, shared a gallery of snaps with her former footballer husband, also 36, and their sons, Kai, 12, Klay, nine, Kit, six, and Cass, four.

Ex-England player Wayne landed in Washington DC last month to lead the team and leave his family behind in the UK.

However, Wayne’s team lost 6-0 to the Philadelphia Union on Saturday, labeling the game an “unacceptable, embarrassing” game.

The loss marks United’s fifth loss in a row and their seventh loss in their last eight games.

Excited: The WAG, 36, couldn’t hold back her smile as she enjoyed some family time as she stood in front of the White House with son Kit, four

The pair seemed excited as they beamed for a group selfie with their boys in front of the Statue of Liberty.

Coleen looked stunning in a ruffled white playsuit while her beau donned a gray shirt and matching shorts with a white baseball cap.

Their children snuggled next to them for the smiling wink in front of the famous monument.

Later, the family visited the tourist hotspot of Times Square as they beamed together to take photos.

On their way to Washington, the Rooneys visited the White House with the boys all wearing football uniforms, while Wayne opted for a black quarter-zip jersey and shorts.

The former Manchester United ace hid behind dark sunglasses and under a bright blue cap.

Meanwhile, Coleen looked effortlessly chic in a white and blue patterned playsuit that she paired with a pink Chanel crossbody bag.

During the visit, Wayne took his brood to Audi Field where his new team is based.

Loss: DC United defender Jose Alfaro sits dejected on the ground after a 6-0 defeat to the Philadelphia Union on Saturday

Wayne walks away after his team was defeated for the fifth time in a row on Saturday night

The clan was seen at ease in the stands of the empty stadium, wearing the Washington football uniform.

Coleen looked every inch the doting mom as she posed next to Kai, Klay, Kit and Cass in an off-shoulder white mottled playsuit.

She captioned the snaps: ‘Quick visit to New York & Washington #FamilyTime❤️’.

The journey follows after Coleen gave her husband her full blessing to live in the US to manage the East Coast football side while staying in the UK with their sons.

Although she has previously admitted that she doesn’t enjoy life there, Coleen does her best to devote as much time as possible to supporting Wayne’s new adventure.

Coleen’s distaste for the US capital was evident in leaked 2018 text messages sent to Rebekah Vardy during the defamation trial of Wagatha Christie.

In response to Vardy asking how it went, the Liverpooler replied: ‘Hiya, I hope you’re all week’ [well]. We’re fine, but it’s hard to be alone.

Making memories: Coleen shared an adorable photo of sons Kit and Cass wrapping their arms around each other for a photo in front of the Statue of Liberty

Wow: On the way to Washington, the Rooney’s visited the White House as their sons rocked football uniforms while Wayne opted for a black quarter-zip jersey and shorts

Coleen went on to say, “Washington isn’t the best…nice to visit, but different to live. Not much to do for the kids, mostly park, hardly any soft play and stuff like that.

“It is quite behind the UK, which I never imagined. But we’ll get used to it (I hope). Wayne loves it, and the kids are doing well, going straight to school. So really glad they are ok. Thanks for the message dear xx.’

In a separate post, she admitted she “never believed in homesickness” until she left the UK, adding that she “cryed every night” because she missed her family at home.

However, it was revealed that Wayne has reportedly included a special ‘Coleen release clause’ in his new $1 million contract.

The footballer, who flew to America to sign the contract, has persuaded bosses to let him go home if a Premier League job opens up – to be able to be with his family again.

A source told The Mirror: ‘Wayne planned the summer with the family after leaving Derby County. He hadn’t expected to be offered a job so quickly.

“His contract allows him to talk to Premier League clubs if there is a job. I think he’ll only come back if it’s a big club, but being home with Coleen and the boys would be a big factor for him.”

Supportive father: Wayne took his brood to Audi Field, where his new team is based, while his clan sat in the stands of the empty stadium, rocking the home football shirt