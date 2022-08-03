Coleen Rooney shares an image of her X-ray after recovering from a fractured foot

She had been wearing a surgical boot after her relapse in March.

And Coleen Rooney revealed on Wednesday that her boot was finally off, with the WAG sharing an image of her X-ray on Twitter.

It comes when Rebekah Vardy, who lost to Coleen in their £3million Wagatha Christie lawsuit, hinted that her rival was “milking” her moonboat, which she wore during the trial.

Recovery: Coleen Rooney revealed on Wednesday that her boot was finally off, and the WAG shared an image of her X-ray on Twitter

On Twitter, the wife of football player Wayne, 36, posted an image of her X-ray of her left foot, around her broken bone.

She captioned the image: “Boots finally off after my break.” [sic]

A source told MailOnline in March: ‘Coleen fell at home and suffered a fracture. She was in a lot of pain and had to go to the hospital.

“It takes about six weeks to heal. Wayne does everything he can to help, because she has to jump around and use a crutch.”

Injury: She wore a surgical boot after she relapsed in March, but Coleen is back at her best this week

Boot in: It comes as Rebekah Vardy, who lost to Coleen in their £3million Wagatha Christie lawsuit, hinted that her rival was ‘milking’ her moonboat

However, it appears that the healing process took much longer than expected, with Coleen’s boot only just coming off.

And in response to her health concerns, Rebekah hinted that Coleen may have exaggerated things, such as when asked if the mother of four was “milking the moonboat” during an interview with The sun.

With Rebekah giggling as she replied, ‘Ohhh I couldn’t do it’ [comment]…!’

Elsewhere, while some of Twitter users shared their good wishes on Coleen’s post, many followers responded with comedic quips, with several centering around fellow WAG Rebekah, 40, over whom she had recently triumphed in their £3 million lawsuit.

‘Should still make the World Cup,’ commented one fan.’

Funny: Fans quickly shared their humorous reactions after her victory in the Wagatha Christie trial against Rebekah Vardy, with one joke that her rival had already shared the news about her shoe

While another joked, “We already knew this. Ms. Vardy tweeted this half an hour ago.”

Echoing that sentiment, another shared an image of a man taking notes, in reference to Vardy being accused of leaking stories about Coleen.

‘Youll never walk… With crutches again’ joked a third person

With another cheeky follower asking, ‘Is that from kicking vardys a**e?’

Finally: On Twitter, the wife of footballer Wayne, 36, uploaded an image of her X-ray of her left foot, around her broken bone

It comes after Rebekkah revealed the moment she asked Coleen : ‘What the hell is this?’ now notoriously follow her Wagatha Christie post, in which she was accused of leaking a slew of stories about her WAG rival to the press.

The TV personality was enjoying a trip to Dubai when she saw Coleen use social media to accuse her of leaking stories to the Sun newspaper after her own months-long ‘sting operation’, ending the post with the now-immortal words : “It’s … Rebekah Vardy’s bill.”

The wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, 35, said she was shocked to read the accusation.

However, she held out an olive branch to Coleen and admitted that she would “take her to Cafe Nero for a coffee if she bumped into her on the street, as she’s not one to ‘hold a grudge’.”

Shocked: It comes after Rebekah revealed the moment she asked Coleen, “What the f*** is this?” follow her now infamous Wagatha Christie post

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Clemmie Moodie from the sunRebekah said Coleen had called her from an unlisted number in the moments before she publicly accused her on Oct. 9, 2019.

She said, ‘Suddenly my phone imploded. I had a missed call from a hidden number but then she (Coleen) messaged me saying ‘I tried to call you’.

“I picked up the phone and called her and basically said, ‘What the f*** is this?’

“Her response was pretty rude, pretty harsh, and she basically just said, ‘You know what this is.’ And at the time I really didn’t know what it was. It was like, ‘No, this can’t be real; nobody would do that.’

The comments were Ms. Vardy’s most detailed yet about her emotional response to the bitter lawsuit.

They illustrate the psychological toll of the WAG after one of the most notable and embarrassing celebrities of recent times.

But it seems Rebekah is ready to forgive and forget, adding that if she saw… tomorrow on the street she would ask her ‘if she wanted to get a Caffe Nero.’

She later claims that she contacted Coleen in November last year but received no response, before insisting she had no “bad feelings” towards her.