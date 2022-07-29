At the beginning of this drama, Becky Vardy told me, through tears, that arguing with Coleen was like taking on a pigeon: ‘You can say you’re right and it’s wrong, but it’s still going to cross your mind. . hair.’

It was an apt, if bizarre, comparison. Because after a spectacularly misguided legal battle, she’s now, say, with an egg on her face.

Of course, Becky is “devastated” when she loses her libel action against arch-rival – and now sworn enemy – Coleen Rooney. Stunned and surprised.

In her statement yesterday, Ms Vardy said she believes the judge was ‘wrong, and this is something I cannot accept’.

Coleen Rooney (pictured in court on May 17) is thinking about a new TV series about the lawsuit

I can tell that her legal team is already sifting through the verdict with a view to filing an appeal – meaning the Wagatha Wars could continue.

“If there’s anything in the verdict that allows for an appeal, they’ll do it,” I’m told.

Ms Vardy was “shocked” that in almost all cases the judge believed Coleen, not her, and had expected a different result.

However, the Rooneys were always quietly convinced of the victory. Wayne flew back from Washington, where he now runs DC United, to be with his wife, and they went out for dinner early Thursday night at Wing’s Chinese in Manchester, Wayne’s favorite restaurant in the world.

Wayne and Coleen (pictured together on May 12) even had a pre-celebratory meal together

The thought that this tacky affair could sway further is hard to imagine. Because despite the astronomical legal bills, big shoulder pads, designer sunglasses and flashy headlines, this was always just a petty argument between two former friends, but became a cultural touchstone; a lawsuit that said so much about the skewed values ​​of celebrities.

For now, Becky Vardy is withdrawing from the public eye with a plea to end the despicable online abuse that has come her way since that day in the fall of 2019. Her opinion is that Coleen was always the aggressor – leaving the now infamous Instagram post about ‘Becky Vardy’s account’ without warning her.

The behavior of Ms Rooney’s lawyer David Sherborne at trial was also “shocking” to many in her camp, who felt he was trying to “humiliate, belittle and bully” her in court.

Sure enough, Becky was seen in tears more than once during those extraordinary ten days in May.

And while the victor Coleen has enough class not to throw a public party, I can reveal that there’s a lot more order coming Becky’s way.

Coleen, 36, is well advanced in telling her story in a high-profile documentary series made by Lorton Films, which made a previous offer about husband Wayne. The show — not yet sold to a broadcaster — will feature many hours of her candid reflections on the lawsuit.

Coleen will tell the story of how betrayed she felt when she wrote that 260-word post in October 2019, accusing “…Becky Vardy’s account” of being behind the leaked stories based on her private Instagram, which the Wagatha Christie affair began.

Coleen will expose her many attempts to settle the matter out of court, and her alarm at rising bills that are said to be £3 million (and now have to be paid by Becky Vardy.)

Rebekah Vardy (pictured May 13) said she was “stunned” and surprised by the verdict

Her theme will mainly be that this was a Becky Vardy fight. “She started it and I finished it,” she will say.

The experience of being skinned again in public is sure to be torture for Vardy, 40, effectively branded a liar in a scorching judgment that showed that she, along with her agent and friend Caroline Watt, gleefully sold stories about her co-worker. Wag and others, and resorted to dirty tricks in pursuit of fame and public profile.

But Coleen is apparently in no mood to show mercy.

The moral of the Scousetrap is that you are what you tweet, and an unbearable public doom awaits those who truffle for the tabloids on other celebrities’ private Instagram.

I’ve been told, ‘Coleen has a great sense of right and wrong, of what is moral, and this has become a crusade with her. Now that the lawsuit is over, she will seize the opportunity to really tell her story.’

Coleen’s statement Of course I am happy that the judge has ruled in my favor with her verdict today. It was not a case I ever sought or wanted. I would never have believed that in times of hardship it should have gone to court for so many people at such a high cost, when the money could have been much better spent helping others. Both before and after my social media posts in October 2019, I made every effort to avoid such a lengthy and public lawsuit. All my attempts to do this were beaten back by Mrs (Rebekah) Vardy. This left me with no choice but to proceed with the case to defend myself and put an end to the repeated leaks of my private information to The Sun. These leaks of my private Instagram account started in 2017. They continued for almost two years and invaded my privacy and that of my family. While I have no ill will to Ms. Vardy, today’s verdict makes it clear that I was correct in what I said in my October 2019 posts. Finally, I would like to thank all my legal team, my family, friends and everyone who has supported me, including the public, during this difficult and stressful time.

For even more impact, Coleen has allowed cameras into her gigantic new Cheshire mansion – the house that has been unkindly compared to a Morrisons supermarket.

It will feature a report from husband Wayne for the first time, detailing how the stress affected him and the family.

Worldwide sales are expected for the documentary, and megabucks too, although the cash will be incidental for the Rooneys, which are worth around £120 million.

A possible deal with Netflix is ​​being considered, but it now looks more like Prime Video or Apple+ TV will make it and come out later this year.

Despite their ups and downs in marriage, the Rooneys are a formidable, united force and are said to be “closer than ever.” Wayne was by Coleen’s side every day during the hearing, in an ill-fitting suit, carrying her handbags to court.

The couple have known each other since they were a pair of 12-year-old kids at Liverpool’s St John Bosco School, and they’ve been an item since they were 15.

They have sons Kai, 12, Klay, nine, Kit, six, and Cass, four, and some believe Wayne is simply the biggest of the guys Coleen has to manage.

His latest indiscretion was getting caught driving under the influence of a girl he picked up at a bar.

A source says: ‘Wayne was amazing in the courtroom. He was with her every minute, giving clear and truthful evidence. He was proud to stand next to her and go under oath – unlike Jamie Vardy who did not testify and then accused Wayne of lying on the steps of the court. This lawsuit should never have been brought, Coleen is clear about that, and it should never have gone to trial.

“Of course she is very happy that she has been proven right. She told the truth steadily and kept faith in the process. She always knew she was right about this. She’s had this over her head for almost three years and she now has every right to tell her side of the story.

“In some ways it’s not her style, because she doesn’t get any media attention. But after what she’s been through, she wants to tell her, so she will.’

Ultimately, this matter may have come down to aspirations and the extent to which they were realized. Both women, married to successful sportsmen, aspired to create a beautiful life each with a bunch of adorable children, matching flashy mansions and fantastic vacations, seemingly endless succession.

But Coleen, the adored daughter of a respectable, God-fearing couple and the principal at her high school, was the more established Wag. The life she led with Wayne was just a prosperous version of the loving family she grew up in.

Becky’s beginnings, on the other hand, were painfully chaotic. At age 12, Becky was sexually assaulted by someone she trusted. By the time she was 15, she had already overdosed on pills and vodka. She was homeless in her teens – her relationship with her mother broke down. There were disastrous romances and marriages. Her first marriage lasted only six months. Then Peter Andre and the ‘chipolata’ came to kiss and tell in the News of the World. Not long after, she became pregnant with daughter Megan. She never mentioned the father publicly and it was not her second husband, whom she married when she was pregnant and left after a year. She had a six-year relationship with football player Luke Foster and they had a son Taylor.

But the romance ended bitterly, with Luke claiming that Becky had dumped him only after an ‘upgrade’ with prime minister Jamie. She has always denied that the relationships overlap.

Jamie Vardy was already father to Ella, through ex Emma Daggett. The couple had daughter Sofia in 2014 and married at Peckforton Castle the following year. Son Finlay was born in 2017, followed by Olivia Grace, born in 2019.

All the while, Becky was building a brand. She was brave and funny in the jungle on I’m A Celebrity… She had some hope of becoming a lifestyle influencer through her website.

Even with the lawsuit pending, she tried to find her way by releasing a children’s book, Cedric The Little Sloth with a Big Dream. It is suspected that there will be no more books. Those supporters who sing ‘Jamie Vardy, you wife’s a grass’ keep going. And even though the world has moved on, Becky Vardy will still look for a way to clear her name and stop the trolls.