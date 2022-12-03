Coleen Rooney looks chic as she gets into the festive spirit meeting Santa during girly night out

Coleen Rooney was well and truly in the festive mood as she enjoyed a girly Christmas Eve in Liverpool on Friday night.

The WAG, 36, looked chic in an all-black ensemble as she raised a storm with Santa in one sweet photo and her glamorous girlfriends in another.

Coleen showed off her elegant sense of style in a silk skirt with shimmering belt details as she posed next to a huge tree at the Hilton Hotel.

She paired her satin skirt with an understated black turtleneck with subtle shoulder pads and perfectly complemented by dangling pearl earrings.

Brunette beauty Coleen wore her dark locks swept back in a chic hairstyle and opted for a typically glamorous makeup look.

She tagged her friend Carolyn Hughes who hosted the party and wrote in the caption, “Thanks for a fantastic night @carolynhughespr. Brilliant night at @hiltonhotelliverpool.’

It comes after Coleen’s husband Wayne Rooney spoke candidly about “the size of his manhood” during a bizarre team talk with DC United players earlier this week.

The DC United boss, 37, left the young boys “shocked” after telling them about his “small penis.”

Wayne, who resides in the United States capital without wife Coleen, was trying to boost team morale after a string of poor results when he made the deeply personal remarks.

A source told The sunIt was very funny and he hoped that by using personal references it would seem like the speech came straight from the heart.

“But the majority for his part was baffled and struggled to understand what his sex life and size of his manhood had anything to do with what is happening on the pitch.

“Some of the young boys were shocked. They don’t share the same British sense of humour.’

The father-of-four, who was repeatedly accused of cheating on his wife Coleen, told his players that he was coming back from ‘f***-ups’ and that they could follow in his footsteps.

The England legend, who played for the club in 2018 and 2019 and scored 25 goals in 52 games, was unveiled as head coach in July 2022.

The footballer, who flew to America to sign the $1 million contract, also persuaded bosses to let him go back home when a Premier League job comes along – to be with his family again.

Rooney traveled alone, without wife Coleen who struggled to settle in Washington when he was a player there.

It emerged during the Wagatha Christie feud earlier this year that she described the city in text messages to Rebekah Vardy in 2018 as ‘not the best’ and ‘well behind the UK’.

‘Nice to visit, but different to live (in)’ was her assessment of America’s historic cradle of democracy.

When he played for the club, Coleen and their four – Kai, 12, Klay, nine, Kit, six and four-year-old Cass – went with him, but this time they’re staying in the UK.

The family currently lives in their purpose-built £20 million mansion in Cheshire.

The ex-Man United star retired from Championship Derby in June to spend more time with his family.

But for Wayne, this is a good chance for a reset in his fledgling coaching career after the many stresses and strains of the Derby track.

After announcing his return to Washington, Wayne said, “When my agent called me and said DC had come in, I spoke to my wife first and she said this is an opportunity to go back as a coach and I’m done with that in front of.

“Had she said, ‘I don’t want you to go there,’ it would have been different. I am in a different place as a person than I was four years ago when I was in Washington and I am ready.

“Of course, all the important decisions I make are with my wife. My family will stay in England for now and come to visit. From a family point of view, it’s not a problem.’