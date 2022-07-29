Coleen Rooney ‘is supremely confident’ ahead of today’s verdict in Wagatha Christie court battle

Coleen Rooney has said she is “extremely confident” for Wagatha Christie’s verdict today – after the judge gave her and Rebekah Vardy advance notice of the decision over fears of leaks.

The judge in the three-year libel case, Ms Steyn, is expected to deliver her verdict in a remote hearing around noon.

During the packed two-week Supreme Court hearing in May, both Rebekah Vardy, 40, and Coleen Rooney, 36, gave dramatic witness testimony in the case that centered on Coleen’s claims that Rebekah had leaked information to the Sun based on of messages from her private Instagram account.

Ms Rooney is believed to have said privately to friends, “Whatever the judge decides, I’ve already won.”

Coleen would also be “extremely confident” of winning the case.

A friend reportedly said: ‘She believes the evidence presented in court proved her case that Becky was aware of leaks to the press – and she has approved.’

In most cases, the verdict would be announced to the parties before the verdict is handed down.

But legal sources have reportedly said: ‘It is entirely at the discretion of the judge, but it allows those involved to consider their legal position, especially in a high-profile case like this. On this occasion it has been totally denied – and they won’t know the result until tomorrow morning.’

Media attorney Mark Stephens CBE told the Sun: “If the sting of the libel is true, in that Rebekah Vardy is a regular leaker, then Coleen Rooney probably wins.

“Even if Rebekah wins, the amount of her compensation will be very small. It can be as low as £1, which is the modern equivalent of a penny.

“If she gets that compensation, she’ll eventually have to pay the other party’s legal costs.”

He added: ‘In the court of public opinion, Rebekah Vardy did herself a disservice with her evidence.

“The only winners here are the lawyers, who are going to put Vardy or Rooney extensions in their homes.”

In June 2020, Rebekah launched a libel suit against Coleen, arguing that the accusation over her Instagram account was false.

After a previous “meaning” ruling, it was up to Coleen to prove that Rebekah was personally responsible for the leaking of stories to The Sun, or to convince the judge that publishing the accusation was in the public interest.

Rebekah claimed that Coleen’s famous “…It’s Rebekah Vardy’s Account” message, published while she (Rebekah) was pregnant, cost her a book deal and an endorsement for placenta capsules, while also acting as a lightning rod for people around her. to abuse on social media.

After the nine-day hearing, Coleen would be confident she would win, even missing the last day of the case to go on holiday to Dubai with her husband, former England and Manchester United striker Wayne and their four sons.

In her absence, her attorney, David Sherborne, described Rebekah as a “very unreliable witness” while accusing her of lying to the court in her testimony.

The mother of five told friends that although the trial was a painful experience, she was happy that the public now knows “the truth” and also believes she will win.

Coleen, whose husband Wayne is England’s all-time top scorer, claims the post was a ‘last resort’ after he concluded that someone was leaking information about her to The Sun, but defended it as true.