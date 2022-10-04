Coleen Rooney goes make-up free as she dodges the rain in Cheshire

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Coleen Rooney dodged the rain on Tuesday morning as she headed out in Cheshire amid claims Rebekah Vardy has been left high and dry with a huge legal bill after losing their recent libel suit.

The mum of four looked relaxed in a hooded top and leggings during a performance in leafy Wilmslow, not far from the sprawling purpose-built mansion she shares with husband Wayne and their children.

Coleen, 36, chose to go makeup-free and stood out as she tried to avoid the wet weather as she returned to her car.

Here she comes: Coleen Rooney dodged the rain on Tuesday as she got out in Cheshire amid claims Rebekah Vardy has been charged a huge bill after losing their libel suit

Her appearance comes as Vardy – wife of Leicester City striker Jamie – reportedly faces a £1.5million legal bill for her costs following their ‘Wagatha Christie’ High Court libel suit.

The 40-year-old – whose reputation is in tatters after she scored one of the worst own goals in British legal history – will have to find £800,000 of it within weeks.

It comes from a Supreme Court judge who dismissed her evidence as “evasive or implausible” in one of the most closely followed cases in recent years.

Calm: The mum of four looked relaxed in a hooded top and leggings during a performance in leafy Wilmslow

She’s gone: Coleen chose to go makeup-free and stood out when she tried to avoid the wet weather while heading back to her car

Husband: Wayne Rooney was spotted in Virginia on Monday

She was accused of deliberately deleting WhatsApp messages central to the case, as it was suggested that her agent also intentionally dropped her phone in the North Sea.

Vardy and her footballer husband were left with the bill after Mrs Steyn ruled in favor of Rooney in a verdict that said parts of her sworn evidence was “manifestly inconsistent”, “not credible” and should be treated with ” very great caution’.

She lost her high-profile libel suit against Rooney in July when Judge Steyn ruled that Rooney’s viral social media post accusing Vardy of leaking her private information to the press was “essentially true.”

Precious: Her appearance comes as Rebekah Vardy is reportedly facing a £1.5million legal bill for her costs following their ‘Wagatha Christie’ High Court libel suit

Wagatha Christie Timeline: How Coleen and Rebekah’s War Unfolded September 2017 to October 2019 – The Sun has published a number of articles about Coleen, including her traveling to Mexico to look into the “sex selection” treatment of babies, her plan to revive her TV career, and the flooding of her basement. October 9, 2019 – Coleen uses social media to accuse Rebekah of selling stories from her private Instagram account to the tabloids. It’s asking #WagathaChristie to start trending. February 13, 2020 – In a tearful performance on ITV’s Loose Women, Rebekah says the stress of the dispute caused her severe anxiety attacks and that she ‘ ended up in hospital three times’. June 23, 2020 – It turns out that Rebekah has started a libel suit against Coleen. November 19-20, 2020 – The fight against defamation has its first hearing at the Supreme Court in London. A judge rules that Coleen’s October 2019 post “clearly identified” Rebekah as “guilty of the serious and consequent breach of trust.” Justice Warby concludes that the “natural and ordinary” meaning of the messages was that Rebekah had “regularly and frequently abused her status as a trusted follower of Coleen’s personal Instagram account by secretly letting The Sun know about the private messages.” and stories of Coleen’. February 8-9, 2022 – A series of explosive messages between Rebekah and her agent Caroline Watt – which Coleen’s lawyers claim were about her – are revealed during a preliminary trial. Coleen’s lawyers are seeking more information from the WhatsApp messages, but the court is told that Ms Watt’s phone fell into the North Sea after a boat she was on hit a wave before any further information could be extracted from it. February 14th Coleen will not be allowed to file a Supreme Court claim against Ms Watt for misusing private information to be heard in addition to fighting defamation. A Supreme Court judge, Ms Justice Steyn, says the bid was made late and previous opportunities to file the claim had not been taken. 13th of April – Ms Watt is not fit to testify orally at the upcoming libel trial, the High Court is told if the case returns for a new hearing. From May 10th – The process started July 29 – Rebekah Vardy lost her defamation case against Coleen Rooney, the judge ruled that Ms Rooney’s allegation was ‘substantially true’.

Accusation: Rooney posted on Instagram accusing Vardy of leaking stories to The Sun newspaper after her own months-long ‘sting operation’

It followed a viral social media post in which Rooney revealed she had posted false stories on her Instagram page. These fake stories then appeared in The Sun newspaper.

Having changed her settings so that only one user could see it, she felt confident to make the famous statement “it’s….Rebekah Vardy’s account”.

In an order made public on Tuesday, the judge ruled that Vardy must pay 90% of Rooney’s costs.

Rooney incurred total costs of over £2million, but £350,000 of that had already been collected before the trial in May, so those were removed to produce a final figure of £1,667,860.

Vardy was ordered to pay £800,000 of the expense account on 15 November at 4pm.