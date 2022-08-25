Coleen Rooney enjoys a helicopter ride with her four sons as they explore New York City

She reportedly plans to earn more than her husband Wayne Rooney with a brand new multimillion-pound deal with Disney+ for the rights to an all-encompassing Wagatha Christie documentary.

The family continues their journey to the US and visits Wayne, where they stopped in Washington, where he runs the Washington DC United football club.

To take off! Coleen Rooney, 36, enjoyed a helicopter ride with her four sons as they explored New York City on Wednesday

Coleen donned dark sunglasses as she beamed in the helicopter, next to her four sons: Kai, 12, Klay, nine, Kit, six, and Cass, four.

The oldest of the Rooney brood shared the snap on his Instagram page, captioning it with a helicopter emoji and “us.”

While Wayne was not visible in the photo, the former football ace has shared a slew of updates from their trip to New York on his own page, biting the boys earlier in the day as they enjoyed some chips.

Supporters: Klay, nine, Kit, six and Cass, four all wore matching Manchester United strips for the trip, while Kai went for a khaki T-shirt and navy blue shorts

While Coleen shared updates as the family visited the city’s Ice Museum while the boys had a ball.

And it comes amid reports that the WAG has signed a multimillion-pound deal with Disney+ for the rights to an all-encompassing Wagatha Christie documentary.

The Sun reports that the program — which will follow the story of her bitter libel battle with fellow WAG Rebekah Vardy, 40 — will be made by Lorton Entertainment, which released Wayne’s documentary this year.

Stock: The museum offers unlimited ice cream, with the guys taking in all the sights

Devoted Mom: Coleen joined the action and joined her boys for a moment at the museum

Coleen took their win at the Wagatha Christie libel fight last month, leaving Rebekah with a multi-million-pound sum to pay her.

About the reported deal with Disney+, a source told the publication: “This is a huge deal for Coleen – in every way. For the first time in 20 years, she becomes the main breadwinner.

She also tells her own side of the story in terms of Wagatha Christie. Since her first devastating social media outing with Rebekah, she has remained steadfastly silent.

Supportive: The family visits the US to see Wayne, who currently lives separated from his family as he manages the Washington DC US soccer team

“Now the public will see firsthand the toll this whole affair has taken on her and her family — and why she took the action she took.”

The insider added that cameras have ‘unfiltered access to her home’ and can look after her in her world infamous ‘…it’s Rebekah Vardy’s account’ message.

Rebekah sued her former boyfriend for libel over a now-famous social media post in which Coleen described how she set up a “sting operation” by posting fake stories to select followers on her private Instagram account to discover who’s telling stories about her. leaked to The Sun.

And Coleen and Rebekah are set for one last dramatic Supreme Court showdown over who will foot the multimillion-pound bill for their precious ‘Wagatha Christie’ libel.