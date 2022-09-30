Coleen Rooney dons white jumper jumper emblazoned with the empowering slogan

Coleen Rooney cut a casual figure in an empowerment logo sweater as she stepped out in Cheshire on Friday.

The 36-year-old WAG went to the M&S supermarket to pick up a birthday cake and other essentials before returning to her car and driving away.

The words on the Anine Bing jersey read: “I am strong, powerful, kind, confident, beautiful, strong, capable, grateful, I am me.”

When she stepped outside, Coleen completed her look with black workout leggings, comfy trainers and a long black coat.

She wore her honey-colored locks in a ponytail and opted for a low-key makeup look as she juggled her groceries as she left the store.

Her outing comes amid claims she is engaged in another legal battle with Rebekah Vardy, this time over £1.5 million in legal fees.

Sources claim the beauty, who won her landmark libel lawsuit against Wagatha Christie earlier this year, has doubled the costs she is demanding from her rival from the originally proposed £750,000.

It is thought the dispute over fees could mean a return to court for Coleen and Rebekah, with the mother of four also expected to pay £500,000 in legal fees.

A source told The sun“This hearing was always going to take place, but after her win, Coleen’s costs have doubled that she had originally asked for.

‘[Rebekah] will now likely have to hire her own cost attorneys to forensically challenge Coleen’s claims one by one. Just as Coleen is adamant that she is entitled to every penny, Becky probably won’t let this happen.

“If Coleen had kept to her original estimate, this case might have been over long ago.”

MailOnline has reached out to representatives for Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy for comment.

It was previously reported that Coleen and Rebekah were set for a final dramatic Supreme Court showdown over who would pay the multimillion-pound bill for their costly ‘Wagatha Christie’ libel.

Sources close to Coleen – who won the case in July – told The Mail on Sunday she will fight to ensure that Rebekah pays the full amount, estimated to be up to £3million.

Usually a winning party will have to pay about 30 percent of the costs.

Money drama! Her outing comes amid claims she is embroiled in another legal battle with Rebekah Vardy, this time over £1.5m in legal fees (pictured leaving court in May during libel trial)

But Coleen’s team claims the judge’s scathing ruling that Becky sold stories about her to The Sun newspaper means it’s “unthinkable” that she won’t have to pay the full amount.

Ms Justice Steyn ruled that Becky and her agent Caroline Watt had leaked stories about Coleen, the wife of former England captain Wayne.

Rebekah sued her former boyfriend for defamation over a now-famous social media post in which Coleen described how she set up a “sting operation” by posting fake stories to select followers on her private Instagram account to find out who’s telling stories about her. leaked to The Sun.

The October 2019 “big reveal” post ended: “It’s… Rebekah Vardy’s account.”

After Rebekah took legal action, Coleen offered her a “drop hands” offer, which meant they would both walk away and pay their own costs. She also suggested making a donation to charity.

But Rebekah refused, leading to a costly Supreme Court trial. Now, after her win, Coleen wants her rival to pay.

A source close to Coleen said: ‘Coleen didn’t want this to happen. She knew the money could be better spent on so many other things, but she won’t let Rebekah get away without paying the full cost.

“She tried to sort this out early on, but Rebekah wouldn’t have it. And if you look at the outline of the verdict, it’s inconceivable that a judge wouldn’t agree that she will pay them in full. Let’s not forget, this action was brought by Rebekah and she lost spectacularly.’

At a preliminary hearing in March last year, the cost was estimated at £1.3 million.

Now, after the two-week Supreme Court hearing, reports claim the total could be £3 million.

Rebekah’s lawyer, Hugh Tomlinson QC, reportedly charges £10,000 a day, while his counterpart, David Sherborne, charges around £8,000.

There is speculation that Rebekah and her husband, Leicester City striker Jamie, may have to sell their Portuguese villa to pay the legal bill.