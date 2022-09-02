Coleen Rooney dons a blue T-shirt as she’s joined by delighted sons Kit, 6, and Cass, 4, at Legoland

Coleen Rooney seemed very cheerful during a summer’s day out at Legoland Windsor Resort with her kids on Friday.

A casual figure in a light blue T-shirt and ripped jeans, the WAG, 36, accompanied her youngest son Cass, four, on a dragon-inspired water ride.

The pair were then joined by Kit, six, on a sky-drop ride, with the brothers wearing matching Manchester United football kits, a team their father Wayne played for between 2004 and 2017.

Happy: Coleen Rooney looked casual in a blue tee and jeans, as her delighted sons Kit, 6, and Cass, 4, joined her for a day out at Legoland on Friday

The influencer put a loving hand on her sons as they posed outside the theme park for a happy family photo, with Cass sticking his tongue out.

She also shares Kay (12) and Klay (9) with Wayne, whom she married in 2008.

It comes after Coleen signed a multi-million dollar deal with Disney+ for the rights to an all-encompassing Wagatha Christie documentary.

The streaming giant, which beat out Netflix, Amazon Prime and Discovery to secure the new three-part series, confirmed at the Edinburgh TV Festival that they had won the exclusive rights to Coleen’s story.

The star will earn more than her former husband Wayne, the English footballer, after she landed the deal following a bidding war with the other streaming platforms.

They describe the project in their announcement: “The three-part series takes viewers from the circumstances leading up to her infamous Instagram post that ‘broke the internet’ to Coleen as a successful defendant in one of the highest-profile Supreme Court defamation cases brought against her.” are driven by Rebekah Vardy.

“In a story for our time, Wagatha Christie will reveal how determined and resilient Coleen had to be to protect her family from the challenges of the traditional and social media landscapes.”

The series will take viewers back to the first social media post that initiated the story, all the way to the High Court case, and will feature interviews with family, friends and key players involved in the trial.

It will also look at how Coleen has been in the public spotlight for two decades, having started dating footballer husband Wayne when they were teenagers.

Sean Doyle, Disney+ director of unscripted content, said, “Well, what a story, first and foremost. Everything we do has to be a great story with amazing twists.’

The sun previously reported that the program — which will follow the story of her bitter libel battle with fellow WAG Rebekah Vardy, 40 — will be made by Lorton Entertainment, which released Wayne’s documentary this year.

Coleen took their win at the Wagatha Christie libel fight last month, leaving Rebekah with a multi-million-pound sum to pay her.

Wayne – who heads the DC United football team in Washington – reportedly earns £800,000 a year in the role.

A source told The Sun: ‘This is a huge deal for Coleen, in every way. For the first time in 20 years, she becomes the main breadwinner.

She also tells her own side of the story in terms of Wagatha Christie. Since her first devastating social media outing with Rebekah, she has remained steadfastly silent.

“Now the public will see firsthand the toll this whole affair has taken on her and her family — and why she took the action she took.”

Confirmed: It comes after Coleen signs a multimillion-pound deal with Disney+ for the rights to an all-encompassing Wagatha Christie documentary

Coleen and Rebekah are set for a final dramatic Supreme Court showdown over who will foot the multimillion-pound bill for their precious ‘Wagatha Christie’ libel.

Sources close to Coleen – who won the case last month – told The Mail on Sunday she will fight to ensure that Rebekah pays the full amount, estimated to be up to £3million.

Usually a winning party will have to pay about 30 percent of the costs.

But Coleen’s team claims the judge’s scathing ruling that Becky sold stories about her to The Sun newspaper means it’s “unthinkable” that she won’t have to pay the full amount.

Documentary: It was previously reported that the program — which will follow the story of her bitter libel battle with fellow WAG Rebekah Vardy, 40 — will be made by Lorton Entertainment, which released Wayne’s documentary this year.

Ms Justice Steyn ruled last month that Becky and her agent Caroline Watt had leaked stories about Coleen, the wife of ex-England skipper Wayne.

Rebekah sued her former boyfriend for defamation over a now-famous social media post in which Coleen described how she set up a “sting operation” by posting fake stories to select followers on her private Instagram account to discover who’s telling stories about her. leaked to The Sun.

The October 2019 “big reveal” post ended: “It’s… Rebekah Vardy’s account.”

After Rebekah took legal action, Coleen offered her a “drop hands” offer, which meant they would both walk away and pay their own costs. She also suggested making a donation to charity.

But Rebekah refused, leading to a costly Supreme Court trial. Now, after her win, Coleen wants her rival to pay.

A source close to Coleen said: ‘Coleen didn’t want this to happen. She knew the money could be better spent on so many other things, but she won’t let Rebekah get away without paying the full cost.

“She tried to sort this out early on, but Rebekah wouldn’t have it. And if you look at the outline of the verdict, it’s inconceivable that a judge wouldn’t agree that she will pay them in full. Let’s not forget, this action was brought by Rebekah and she lost spectacularly.’

Money: The star is set to earn more than her former husband of English footballer Wayne, also 36, after she landed the deal after a bidding war with the other streaming giants

At a preliminary hearing in March last year, the cost was estimated at £1.3 million.

Now, after the two-week Supreme Court hearing, reports claim the total could be £3 million.

Rebekah’s lawyer, Hugh Tomlinson QC, reportedly charges £10,000 a day, while his counterpart, David Sherborne, charges around £8,000.

There is speculation that Rebekah and her husband, Leicester City striker Jamie, may have to sell their Portuguese villa to pay the legal bill.