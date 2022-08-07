Coleen Rooney ‘dances the night away’ with pals at Westlife concert

Coleen Rooney ‘danced all night’ with friends at Westlife’s sold-out concert at London’s Wembley Stadium on Saturday, as part of their Wild Dreams Tour.

The 36-year-old WAG even posed for backstage photos with the band consisting of Shane Filan, Kian Egan, Mark Feehily and Nicky Byrne.

She seemed to be letting her down after her win over Wagatha Christie over Rebekah Vardy two weeks ago.

Fan: Coleen Rooney, 36, ‘danced all night’ at Westlife’s concert at London’s Wembley Stadium on Saturday (LR Nicky Byrne, Mark Feehily, Coleen, Rylan Clarke and Shane Filan)

Coleen nailed summer chic in a floral linen jumpsuit nipped in with a beige belt around her waist and she added matching sandals.

A source said: ‘Coleen and her friends loved the show and stayed to celebrate with Westlife and other celebrity guests at the exclusive after party at Wembley Stadium. She and the girls danced all night with the boys, Rylan and Louis.

Coleen was in high spirits during the concert and was seen singing along to all the hits from the Royal Box. She’s a big Westlife fan after the band sang at her wedding to Wayne in 2008.”

Night out: Coleen nailed summer chic in a floral linen jumpsuit nipped in with a beige belt around her waist and she added matching sandals

She was later joined by presenter Rylan Clarke, who also took the opportunity for a nod to the Irish boy band.

The couple spent £400,000 to book Coleen’s favorite band, Westlife, for their 2008 wedding at the elegant Italian resort of Portofino.

They made sure no expense was spared as The Mail on Sunday also revealed they spent £1million on pre-wedding parties and £200,000 on her dress.

The main ceremony took place at Villa Durazzo, part of the beautiful 16th-century Castello Brown, while the reception will be held at La Cervara, a 700-year-old former abbey.

Pals: She was later joined by presenter Rylan Clarke, who also took the opportunity to snap with the Irish boy band

Astonishing: Westlife put on an energetic show as they took the stage at their sold-out performance at London’s Wembley Stadium as part of their Wild Dreams Tour

Last year, Westlife’s Kian revealed on the Jonathan Ross Show that he got so drunk at the Rooney wedding that he vomited in the bath after being carried through security.

While chatting about performing at Wayne and Coleen Rooney’s wedding, Shane clarified: “It was actually Coleen who booked us as a surprise for Wayne. We thought it was the other way around – we thought Coleen might be the fan.”

“He came to us and sang with us. He kind of rapped it. It was only a small wedding, I think there were 70 people there. It was the smallest gig we’ve ever done, but it was fun.”

Matching: The band wore coordinated ensembles as they showed off their classic dance moves for the highly anticipated London show

Fun: Last year, Westlife’s Kian (right) revealed on the Jonathan Ross Show that he got so drunk at the Rooney wedding that he vomited in the bath after being carried through security

Kian recalled the night of the wedding after their performance and said, “I definitely got a little carried away. We started having a drink and before you know it you’re at the bar taking shots with one of Wayne’s cousins ​​or something.’

He added: ‘I remember being carried by our security and going back to our changing room at the hotel and throwing up in the bathtub!’

Coleen’s outing comes as she and Rebekah are set for one last dramatic Supreme Court showdown over who will foot the multimillion-pound bill for their precious ‘Wagatha Christie’ libel.

Drama: Coleen’s outing comes as she and Rebekah Vardy are set for one last dramatic Supreme Court showdown over who will foot the bill for their trial (Pictured with Wayne in May)

Sources close to Coleen – who won the case last week – told The Mail on Sunday she will fight to ensure that Rebekah pays the full amount, estimated to be up to £3million.

Usually a winning party will have to pay about 30 percent of the costs.

But Coleen’s team claims the judge’s scathing ruling that Becky sold stories about her to The Sun newspaper means it’s “unthinkable” that she won’t have to pay the full amount.