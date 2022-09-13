Coleen Rooney cuts a casual figure as she picks up a smoothie in Alderley Edge after her workout

<!–

Coleen Rooney cut a casual figure as she picked up some drinks in Alderley Edge on Tuesday after her workout.

The WAG, 36, opted for a bright neon pink T-shirt and black gym leggings while wearing two cups.

She continued her workout ensemble with blue sneakers and wore her dark brown locks in a messy updo with sunglasses on her head.

Relaxed: Coleen Rooney cut a casual figure as she grabbed a smoothie at Alderley Edge after her daily workout on Tuesday

Coleen wore a pair of chic gold earrings and tied a black sweatshirt around her waist as she headed home.

The star and her husband Wayne have raised £3.7 million from the sale of their former 5-bedroom home in Cheshire, according to recent reports.

The couple, both 36, bought the plot of land in 2005 for £1.5 million, before custom building the family home.

And they quietly sold the lavish pad in May, months after moving into a brand new £20 million Cheshire mega-mansion they dubbed the ‘Morrisons Mansion’.

Casual: The WAG, 36, opted for a bright neon pink T-shirt and black sports leggings while carrying two drinks in her hand

According to Land Registry documents obtained by: The sunthe property sold in the spring for £3.7 million.

As a source told the publication, “They were sad to sell it, but their new home is so amazing they had no reason to keep it.”

MailOnline contacted Wayne and Coleen representatives at the time for comment.

Wayne and Coleen are parents of four children; Kai, 12, Klay, nine, Kit, six and Cass, four – featuring the opulent new home that offers plenty of room for the whole family, and more.

Post-workout: She continued her look with blue sneakers and wore her dark brown locks in a messy updo with dark sunglasses on her head

Their new home features a snooker room, home cinema, indoor pool, underground spa, wine cellar, stable room with space for 14 horses and a soccer field for his sons.

Set in its own secluded spot in 40 acres of countryside, the path is on the flight path to Manchester Airport with planes flying directly over it.

Located behind a lake, a bridge leads to the mansion – known as the ‘Morrisons Mansion’ – due to its resemblance to the supermarket chain.

The family was initially scheduled to move to the mansion in 2020, but was held back due to the Covid-19 pandemic.