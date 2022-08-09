Coleen Rooney ‘belted out Sweet Caroline and drank Guinness after Westlife gig’

Coleen Rooney reporrtedly belted out Sweet Caroline at an afterparty with Westlife as she enjoyed her first night out since her Wagatha Christie trial win on Saturday.

According to The Mirror, the WAG, 36, sang Neil Diamond’s much-loved tune while dancing, and drank Guinness, as she headed backstage after the Irish group’s Wembley Stadium show on Saturday.

She appeared to be letting her down down and is said to have partied until 3am after her Wagatha Christie victory over Rebekah Vardy two weeks ago.

A fellow guest told publication : ‘Coleen was on top form and was clearly letting her hair down after a very testing few months.

‘When Sweet Caroline started up, she was singing and dancing along with gusto… as well as getting stuck into the Guinness and the champers too.’

Another insider told the publication: ‘Westlife rolled out the red carpet for Coleen and her pals. They partied into the night, joining in a Westlife singsong and danced away. The party was still going strong at 3am. Coleen has seen them on tour several times and is Westlife’s biggest fan.’

Coleen was in high spirits during the concert and was seen singing along to all the hits from the Royal Box. She’s a big Westlife fan after the band sang at her wedding to Wayne in 2008.’

A source also told MailOnline: ‘Coleen and her pals loved the show and stayed to celebrate with Westlife and other celebrity guests at the exclusive after party at Wembley Stadium. She and the girls danced the night away with the boys, Rylan and Louis.

She was later joined by presenter Rylan Clarke, who also jumped at the opportunity for a snap with the Irish boyband.

The couple splashed out £400,000 to book Coleen’s favourite band, Westlife, for their 2008 wedding at the elegant Italian resort of Portofino.

They ensured that no expense was spared as The Mail on Sunday also revealed they spent £1million on pre-wedding celebrations and £200,000 on her dress.

The main ceremony took place at Villa Durazzo, part of the stunning 16th Century Castello Brown, while the reception will be held in La Cervara, a 700-year-old former abbey.

Last year, Westlife’s Kian revealed on the Jonathan Ross Show, that he got so drunk at the Rooney wedding that he threw up in the bath after being carried out by security.

While chatting about performing at Wayne and Coleen Rooney’s wedding, Shane clarified: ‘It was actually Coleen who booked us for Wayne as a surprise. We thought it was the other way around – we thought Coleen might be the fan.’

‘He came up and sang with us. He kind of rapped it. It was only a small wedding, I think there were 70 people at it. It was the smallest gig we ever did but it was fun.’

Kian recalled the night of the wedding following their performance, saying: ‘I definitely got a bit carried away. We started having a few drinks and before you know it you’re at the bar doing shots with one of Wayne’s cousins or something like that.’

He added: ‘I remember being carried out by our security and going back up to our dressing room in the hotel and vomiting into the bathtub!’

Coleen’s outing comes as she and Rebekah are set for one last dramatic High Court showdown over who will foot the multi-million-pound bill for their costly ‘Wagatha Christie’ libel battle.

Sources close to Coleen – who won the case last week – told The Mail on Sunday she will fight to make sure Rebekah pays the full amount, estimated to be up to £3million.

Usually a winning party will still have to pay about 30 per cent of the costs.

But Coleen’s team claim the judge’s damning judgment that Becky did sell stories about her to The Sun newspaper means it is ‘inconceivable’ that she won’t be made to pay the full amount.