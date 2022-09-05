Coleen Rooney and Rochelle Humes lead the proud celeb parents sharing back to school photos

<!–

Monday was the first day of a new school year for many British children, and celeb parents couldn’t wait to share the traditional back to school snaps.

Coleen Rooney, Rochelle Humes and Kimberley Walsh were among the first to upload Instagram photos of their kids in their uniforms as they marked the end of the long summer vacation.

Proud mom Coleen shared a photo of her and Wayne’s oldest son Kai, 13, outside their family home as she gushed that the teen was about to start year eight.

Proud: Celeb parents couldn’t wait to share the traditional back to school snaps on Monday, with Coleen Rooney posting a snap of her eldest son Kai as he prepares to start Year 8

Kai dutifully beamed for the camera as he posed in his smart blazer and striped school tie as he stood outside Rooney’s £20 million Cheshire mansion.

Rochelle Humes had a busy morning with her three children, Alaia-Mai, nine, Valentina, five, and Blake, one, as they navigated the return to school and daycare.

Saturday’s star snapped photos of her girls outside the family home before documenting the school run with husband Marvin on her Instagram Stories before enjoying her first “kid-free workout in a while.”

Back to it! Rochelle Humes had a busy morning with her three children Alaia-Mai, nine, Valentina, five, and Blake, one, as they juggle return to school and daycare.

Family outing: Saturday’s star snapped photos of her girls outside the family home before documenting the school with her husband Marvin on her Instagram stories

End of the summer blues: The couple’s eldest daughter, Alaia-Mai, joked and gave a thumbs down when her mother asked if she was excited to return to class

Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh shared a sweet photo of her oldest sons Bobby, seven, and Cole, five, gushing, ‘And we’re back! ✏️ movie goodbye to Bobby (as always) and Cole never looked back. Year 1 and Year 3 let’s go! ✨✨✨#back to school’.

Strictly star Ore Oduba got a head start on the back to school photos, uploading his photo of his son Roman, four, on Sunday night as he tried on his school uniform for the first time.

The TV host admitted it had been an emotional weekend for him and his wife Portia as they got their eldest ready to start the reception after recently moving to a new city.

Back to class: Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh shared a sweet photo of her oldest sons Bobby, seven, and Cole, five, gushing, ‘And we’re back!’

Stealing a march on tomorrow’s tears our boy is back to school like never before..,” wrote the proud father.

Monday marks a new city, new school, new uniform, a whole new start for our family (oh – and so almost a new house, but it’s 2 more weeks in an Airbnb while they finish the bastard, less said the better !)

Started early tonight with the new school gear (someone else on duty to dry shirts) and @portiajett and I are already feeling the emotions.. don’t think we’ll have time tomorrow to deal with them in the excitement of the morning (chaos !) but Roman can certainly handle it better than us!!’

“So proud of your son, sorry if we’ve blown you up in the last few days, our job is to worry/stress/tell you that you’re a 4 year old and not a perfectly formed mature, rational human being because you’re our hero.” Roman, go show them how great you are.’

Emotional: Strictly star Ore Oduba got a head start on back-to-school photos and uploaded his photo of his son Roman, four, on Sunday night trying on his school uniform