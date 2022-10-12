Cole cruises, Bader, Rizzo bash, Yankees beat Guardians

NEW YORK (AP) — Gerrit Cole cruised most of the night, Harrison Bader and Anthony Rizzo homered, and the New York Yankees defeated the Cleveland Guardians 4-1 on Tuesday in their AL Division Series opener.

Even another gaffe from Josh Donaldson failed to hold back the Yankees, who have won six consecutive postseason games against Cleveland, coming back from a 2-0 deficit in the 2017 Division Series.

After rookie Steven Kwan gave the Guardians the lead with a homerun in the third inning, Bader saved a run by cutting José Ramírez’s opening to left-center and holding Amed Rosario in third place. Cole escaped a base-loaded jam by striking out Andrés Giménez.

“That might be the at bat of the game there,” said Yankees manager Aaron Boone.

Cole had to 60 pitches, but needed only eight in the fourth and allowed only two more runners, on a single and his lone walk. He took the win in his first game after the season for the Yankees in the Bronx. He left after giving up one run and four hits in 6 1/3 innings with eight strikeouts.

“We did a really good job of ramping up his pitch early on,” said Cleveland manager Terry Francona. “And then he had a really fast fourth inning that got him back into the game.”

Jonathan Loáisiga, Wandy Peralta and Clay Holmes finished with two-hit relief to start the best-of-five matchup.

After a two-game sweep of Tampa Bay in the wildcard round, Cleveland struckout nine after having the fewest in the major leagues during the regular season.

The AL East champion Yankees, meanwhile, returned from a five-day hiatus and got off to exactly the kind of start they wanted in the postseason.

Bader, who acquired from St. Louis on the trade deadline, was back on the ballpark where he was on first base seats to watch the 2009 postseason as a 15-year-old attending Horace Mann School, 8 miles away.

“It’s an atmosphere I know very well,” Bader said.

He tied the score 1-1 in the third when he reached down to Cal Quantrill’s sinker and sent it over the wall of left field, igniting a loud sell-out crowd of 47,807 who covered much of the early innings of the game. the first innings of the first innings of the Yankees’ first home game after the season since 2019.

Jose Trevino hit a leading sac-fly in the fifth inning after Isiah Kiner-Falefa reached on a single to the right corner of the field and Wild Card Series star Oscar Gonzalez bounced the ball and bounced his legs for a two base error .

Rizzo, who won the final of the Chicago Cubs’ Game 7 World Series win over Cleveland six years ago, chased Quantrill with a drive into second desk into right field in the sixth after Aaron Judge walked.

An inning earlier, Donaldson made another of the blunders that marked his first season in New York. With a score of 1-1, the former AL MVP led off the fifth with a drive that hit the top of the 10-foot wall in right field, just before the hands of a fan, and bounced off the field.

Donaldson trotted, thinking it was a home run, and even gave first base coach Travis Chapman a high-five.

Gonzalez grabbed the ball from the carom and threw it to shortstop Amed Rosario, who was in second place. Donaldson was halfway between first and second and Rosario made a few strides and threw to first baseman Josh Naylor. Donaldson tried to slide back to the first and was tagged out.

Right field umpire Mark Ripperger correctly judged the ball in play and his call was confirmed in a video review.

Cleveland played on the 74th anniversary of his last World Series title.

Quantrill, who had been 11-0 in his 17 previous starts, lost for the first time since July 5. He gave up four runs – three earned – four hits and three walks in five plus innings.

WEB GEMS

Yankees rookie leftfielder Oswaldo Cabrera made a jumping catch against the stands at Will Brennan leading the fourth when his cap fell into the hands of a fan. Cabrera threw the ball back into the infield, took a step toward the wall as the fan threw back his cap and gave the spectator a high-five with his glove. Two pitches later, Donaldson faltered on the grounder by Austin Hedges when he slid into foul territory, got up and made a strong throw to the first to eliminate the slow-footed catcher.

IT TAKES A VILLAGE

Sixty people lined up from home plate to short right field when the Yankees were introduced, starting with 17 support personnel who deal with athletic training, massage therapy, strength and conditioning, equipment and translation. They were followed by seven coaches, 26 non-starting players, the starting lineup and manager Aaron Boone.

TRAINERS ROOM

Guardians: RHP Nick Sandlin (shoulder strained) was dropped along with LHP Kirk McCarty and RHP’s Aaron Civale and Cody Morris were added.

Yankees: INF DJ LeMahieu has been left off the roster and may have a broken bone under the second toe of his right foot. … RHP Scott Effross needed surgery from Tommy John.

NEXT ONE

After an unusual day off between Games 1 and 2, LHP Nestor Cortes (12-4) will start for the Yankees on Thursday against RHP Shane Bieber (13-8). Rain is forecast.