Coldplay’s Chris Martin reveals the reason for the band’s whacky stage shows

They are known for their extravagant shows and bizarre stage surprises.

And Coldplay’s Chris Martin has revealed the reason behind the band’s crazy tour guests, which include alien head masks and puppet bands.

The 36-year-old frontman shared that “it allows us to be freer” and also explained that his bandmates – guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman and drummer Will Champion – blocked most of his ideas because they “need to feel.” the’.

The musician duets with The Weirdos, a fictional alien puppet band, as they perform the song Biutyful from their Music of the Spheres album.

While also taking the stage from sold out shows to perform wearing a rubber alien mask.

Explain that the reasoning for the mask is that it shows their belief “in the equality of all people and all beings.”

To talk with The sunChris detailed: ‘The aliens and all that stuff, it’s allegorical. We are talking about life on Earth, but without naming names, because we don’t really like criticism or finger pointing.

“But with alien heads, we say we truly believe in the equality of all humans and all beings. So when people say they don’t really understand, I feel like that’s okay, maybe not for everyone.

“It’s only for about six minutes. It allows us to go even more freely and that is why we exist today – to be free and to encourage others to be free.”

And while Coldplay’s live shows seem filled to the brim with excitement, Chris also shared that he’s suggesting a lot more — with his bandmates vetoes.

Stage presentation: The band has been known to put on extravagant shows and deliver bizarre stage surprises

Chris pinned the final decision to bandmate Will, sharing that the drummer has to “feel it”: “For every idea you see on stage, there’s been about 51 that Will said, ‘No way.’ But that’s how it works. He must feel it. As soon as he feels it, we’ll do it.’

The star described Will as “the heart and anchor of the band,” explaining that it should resonate with his friend.

Just last week, Coldplay sold 1.4 million tickets for their recently announced 2023 UK and European tour.

The new dates were announced as they wrapped up the UK leg of their massive world tour, which included six nights at London’s Wembley Stadium.