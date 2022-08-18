Coldplay pay tribute to ‘old friend’ Darius Campbell Danesh during Wembley concert

Coldplay paid tribute to the late Darius Campbell Danesh when they “sent love from Wembley Stadium” with confetti cannons on Wednesday.

The death of the 41-year-old Pop Idol star was announced by his family on Tuesday, five days after he was discovered in his bed in Rochester, Minnesota, on Aug. 11.

The band’s frontman Chris Martin remembered his “old friend” before closing their London show with confetti cannons.

Emotional: Coldplay paid tribute to late Darius Campbell Danesh as they sent ‘love from Wembley’ concert with confetti

Chris explained: “We are going to send love from Wembley into the world. We’re going to Darius’s family – our old friend Darius – and to Ukraine.’

A fan of the band wrote on Twitter: “I loved that Chris Martin gave a nod to Darius’ passing tonight.”

While another suggested they take it a step further and cover his hit Colourblind at their next concert.

Tragic: The death of the 41-year-old Pop Idol star was announced by his family on Tuesday after he was discovered in his bed in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11 (pictured in 2003)

Incredible: According to The Sun, Chris explained, “We’re going to send love from Wembley into the world. We are going to Darius’ family – our old friend Darius – and to Ukraine’

Coldplay’s stint of Wembley shows for Music Of The Spheres World Tour ends on August 21 before playing two dates in Glasgow.

The band will then continue to play a number of gigs in South America from September through November 8.

Darius, who rose to fame with Pop Idol, was found dead on August 11 in Rochester, Minnesota, though the cause of his death is unknown.

Heartwarming: A fan of the band wrote on Twitter: ‘Loved that Chris Martin gave a nod to Darius’ passing tonight’

Sweet: While another suggested they go ahead and cover his hit Colourblind at their next concert

Rochester Police said it was responding to a “call from a deceased person” at 11:53 a.m. Aug. 11 at The Berkman, and the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Investigation Agency identified the person as Darius.

Darius lived in the Berkman Apartments, a two-year-old, seven-story building billed as Rochester’s “premiere address for elegant short- and long-term furnished suites and residential living.”

Most tenants living in The Berkman — which has about 270 long-term rentals and 75 short-term or overnight rentals — work or receive treatment at the 1,265-bed Saint Marys Campus across the street from the Mayo Clinic.

Tragedy: It comes as Rochester Police said it responded to a “call from a deceased person” at 11:53 a.m. on Aug. 11 in The Berkman

Opened in 1889, the campus has 70 operating theaters and ten intensive care units and specializes in cardiac treatment, transplants, epilepsy monitoring, neonatal intensive care, psychiatry, neurosurgery, and rehabilitation.

It is not yet known whether Darius had any connection with the Mayo Clinic. A Rochester Police Department spokesman said: “The cause of his death is still pending. There is no known threat to the public.”

Darius is said to be just weeks away from a reunion tour with his former Pop Idol co-stars, with sources close to him claiming he’d been “enthusiastic” for the homecoming and UK comeback trip.

Career: Darius was thought to be just weeks away from a reunion tour with his former Pop Idol colleagues, while sources close to him claimed he was hugely “excited” (pictured with Gareth Gates, right and Will Young, left)

Throwback: The 2002 stars of Pop Idol, including Simon Cowell (back row, center) Will Young (next to Cowell, right), Gareth Gates (white suit, center), and Darius Danesh Campbell (rightmost)

Iconic: His debut single, Colourblind, was released in 2002 and went to number one, beginning a string of top 10 releases

A statement from the family said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Darius Campbell Danesh. Darius was found unconscious in bed in his Rochester, Minnesota apartment room on Aug. 11, and was pronounced dead by the local medical examiner that afternoon.

“Local police have confirmed that there were no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances. The cause of his sudden death is unknown at this stage as medical investigations continue.

“We kindly ask that you respect our privacy wishes at this time as we process the tragic loss of our son and brother.”

Simon Cowell, 63, led the tribute to the late singer he first met in 2002 when he finished in third place on Pop Idol.

RIP: A family statement said: ‘Local police have confirmed there were no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances’

The music mogul released a statement honoring the star who passed away exactly 20 years after he topped the charts with his critically acclaimed single Colourblind.

Darius famously turned down a Cowell record deal, but the two have remained friends over the years and reunited at an X Factor party and recording.

It was also revealed that the late star recently visited Simon’s Malibu home for the evening to attend the party and the judges’ shooting at home.

Simon told MailOnline: ‘I first saw Darius on television over 20 years ago and got to know him very well. He was charismatic, funny and just a great person to deal with.

“His passing, for someone so young, is an absolute tragedy and my heart goes out to his family and friends.”