Coldplay frontman Chris Martin’s incredible act of kindness for Shane Warne’s eldest daughter Brooke

Shane Warne’s eldest daughter Brooke got a backstage pass to hang out with Coldplay after seeing them perform at Wembley Stadium in London on Monday.

The 25-year-old is currently on holiday in England with boyfriend Alex Heath and was thrilled to be invited backstage by frontman Chris Martin, who was a friend of Brooke’s father.

Brooke hugged her father’s buddy in a bear hug as she beamed from ear to ear.

She posted a gallery of photos on Instagram of her and Alex spending some quality time with the band, while Chris seemed delighted to catch up with Shane’s daughter.

Brooke captioned her photos with some heartfelt words: ‘2 of the most incredible nights with some very special people. Thank you Chris for all the happiness you bring everyone around you.

‘We love you. Coldplay will forever be my all-time favorite concert!” she added.

Her heartfelt post caught the attention of several of her high profile followers.

Elizabeth Hurley’s son Damian, whose mother was in a relationship with Brooke’s father from 2010 – 2013, responded with five love heart emojis, while her mother Simone replied with “love” followed by several expressive emojis.

It follows Chris Martin performing a haunting rendition of Coldplay’s Yellow at Shane’s memorial service in March.

Shane Warne died of natural causes while on holiday with friends on the Thai island of Koh Samui on March 4.

The late leg spinner revealed last year that Chris turned to him when he has a “blockade in writing music.”

The pair had been close friends since they met in a hotel elevator in 2001, and Chris even appeared in the movie Shane, the documentary released in January about the sports legend’s life.