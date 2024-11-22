Coldplay fans slam ‘useless’ Ticketmaster and complain platform sent them to the BACK of the queue after securing £20 Infinity tickets

Coldplay fans were left furious and slammed Ticketmaster as “useless” after failing to get their hands on Infinity Tickets for the band’s upcoming Music Of Spheres tour.

The band launched the raffle which included a limited number of £20/$20/€20 seats, which must be purchased in pairs, and their locations in the venue will not be revealed until tickets are collected in person.

After its launch at noon on Friday, fans rushed to Ticketmaster, but after placing seats on their online site, an error threw them to the back of the queue.

Running towards from Infinity. to the site with 2 tickets but then I couldn’t buy them and then at 12.10 it was completely sold out. At their pace I will never see them live.’

‘I had Coldplay Infinity tickets in my basket, I went to pay and they sent me to the back of the queue, where are my tickets now??’: ‘Ticketmaster, what’s happening?’ What is this error!!!’: ‘How is it possible that I was in queue 115 to buy tickets for Coldplay Infinity, I got in one minute and it tells me there are no tickets left? A JOKE’.

Coldplay’s website states that the offering would likely sell out quickly and demand would outstrip supply.

MailOnline has contacted representatives from Ticketmaster and Coldplay for comment.

In September, the group announced six new UK shows taking place next summer as they expanded their record-breaking Music Of The Spheres world tour.

The band revealed that they would play at London’s Wembley Stadium and Hull’s Craven Park Stadium.

They are the only cities in the UK and Europe where the band will be performing next year and 10% of profits will be donated to the Music Venue Trust in support of grassroots venues across the country.

Mark Davyd, chief executive of the Music Venue Trust, said: “Coldplay are the perfect example of a UK band who traversed the grassroots circuit on their way to global, stadium-selling success.

“It’s fantastic to see them celebrating their own journey to Wembley by giving back to the grassroots music venues that supported them and recognizing the artists and promoters who are fighting harder than ever to build their own careers.

‘Through our partnership with Save Our Scene, who introduced us to Coldplay last year, this money will go directly to work ensuring communities across the country continue to have access to great live music on their doorstep.

What are Coldplay Infinity tickets? Coldplay launched Infinity Tickets, which were a sale costing £20/$20/€20 per seat, and were to be purchased in pairs for their 2025 Music Of Spheres tour. The limited number of tickets were released on Friday, November 22 and could be located anywhere in the venue, the locations of which would not be revealed until tickets were collected in person at the venue. Coldplay’s website stated that the offering would likely sell out quickly and demand would outstrip supply.

‘The band’s support will truly prevent venue closures, get tours happening and bring the joy of live music to thousands of people.

“After months of discussing with them possible Coldplay support at these UK shows, we are very happy and grateful that the news is finally out!”

Coldplay are reportedly paying a seven-figure sum to their former manager Dave Holmes after he sued the band for £10million.

The band parted ways with Dave in 2022 after more than two decades, sparking a long and dramatic legal battle.

Coldplay UK tour dates for 2025 August 22: Hull Craven Park Stadium August 23: Hull Craven Park Stadium August 26 – London Wembley August 27 – London Wembley August 30 – London Wembley August 31 – London Wembley

In 2023, Dave claimed he was owed £10 million in unpaid commissions for Coldplay’s tenth and eleventh albums, which have yet to be released.

However, the band, led by frontman Chris Martin, filed a countersuit for £14 million, alleging Holmes lost control of the budget for their Music of the Spheres tour and overspent £17.5 million.

Documents filed at the High Court in London, obtained by the sunclaimed that Coldplay agreed to an undisclosed seven-figure settlement to prevent private details from becoming public in court.

A source added: “Chris and the band are happy to have drawn a line in the sand, but it has come at a price.” The deal cost them millions. They just want to move on.’

Since Dave’s departure, Chris’s best friend Phil Harvey, who helped finance their first recording and was then known as the fifth member of the band, took over leading their management team.

MailOnline has contacted Coldplay representatives for comment.

Last year, Coldplay’s legal battle with their former manager took a dramatic turn, when Dave accused the band of “making up” stories of mishaps and “ethical lapses.”

Holmes told MailOnline he believed the British group led by Chris Martin “knew they were in trouble” following the £14m counterclaim.

Responding to the court order, a spokesperson for Holmes told MailOnline in October: “Coldplay know they have problems with their defence.

“Accusing Dave Holmes of non-existent ethical lapses and other fabricated misconduct will not divert attention from the real issue at hand: Coldplay had a contract with Dave, they are refusing to honor it and must pay Dave what they owe him.” .

Coldplay believed their tour suffered skyrocketing costs because of Mr. Holmes.