Coldplay announce extra 2023 dates for their incredible Music Of The Spheres World Tour

They are impressing fans around the world with their spectacular Music Of The Spheres World Tour.

And Coldplay has announced more dates for European and UK stadium shows for the summer of 2023, following six sold-out performances at London’s Wembley Stadium.

On the new dates, the tour’s first performances will take place in May, June and July in Portugal, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands.

Great news! Coldplay has announced more dates for European and UK stadium shows for the summer of 2023, after six sold-out performances at London’s Wembley Stadium

Exciting: on the new dates, the tour’s first performances will take place in May, June and July in Portugal, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands. In the photo: Chris Martin

The band will also return to the UK next summer with additional dates in Manchester and Cardiff, much to the delight of excited fans.

The new tour dates were teased in the band’s new video from Humankind featuring a string of Easter eggs hidden in the footage.

The video for the song, from their number one album Music Of The Spheres, also hinted that more dates could be announced for Southeast Asia and North America.

Since Coldplay began their tour in Costa Rica in March, more than four million tickets have been sold for performances in Latin America, North America and Europe.

Rocking: Coldplay just finished six sold-out shows at Wembley Stadium, with lead singer Chris Martin putting on energetic performances every night

Interruption: During one of their Wembley shows last week, Chris interrupted a hit to ask fans to stop filming on their phones

And Coldplay just finished six sold-out shows at Wembley Stadium, with lead singer Chris Martin putting on energetic performances every night.

He was seen jumping across the stage singing the band’s hits and going to a black piano to perform.

WHERE ARE COLDPLAY’S EXTRA UK AND EUROPEAN DATA? MAY 2023 WW17: Estadio Cidade de Coimbra – Coimbra WO 24: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys – Barcelona DO 25: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys – Barcelona WW31: Etihad Stadium – Manchester JUNE 2023 DO 1: Etihad Stadium – Manchester TU 6: Principality Stadium – Cardiff WW21: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona – Naples SUN 25: Stadio San Siro – Milan MA 26: Stadio San Siro – Milan JULY 2023 SA 1: Letzigrund Stadium – Zurich WW 5: Parks – Copenhagen DO 6: Parks – Copenhagen SA 8: Ullevi – Gothenburg SUN 9: Ullevi – Gothenburg SA 15: Johan Cruijff Arena – Amsterdam SUN 16: Johan Cruijff Arena – Amsterdam

Chris was joined onstage by guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman and drummer Will Champion.

During one of their Wembley shows last week, Chris interrupted a hit to ask fans to stop filming on their phones.

While singing Sky Full of Stars during the Music of the Spheres tour at Wembley, the frontman, 45, suddenly stopped singing to the surprise of fans.

Then he said abruptly, “Wait a minute, wait a minute. I think we can make this better, hold on.

“I’ll go through this quickly because we want to get all the numbers in before they close the thing.

“So let’s try that again, but please, if we could only have one number without cell phones, no cameras, no devices, nothing, just the power of people, human power.”

The polite request caused fans to applaud his dedication to the show.

One TikTok user took advantage of the request, writing the moment: “Without a doubt, the highlight of the evening came shortly after this video ended.”

Chris added: “I won’t do the whole talk because it takes ages, but the basics of it are let’s get together as one group of people and see how high you can jump, how loud you can yell and no phones, no cameras.

‘After this song you can film everything. But for this one song let’s just be people together, me, you, my brother, my sister and let’s try one more time.’

Coldplay’s latest tour has been praised for its sustainability initiatives, with shows at nearly all venues powered by 100 percent renewable energy.

The performances also use the world’s first tourable battery system, made from electric car batteries, electric bicycles and kinetic dance floors – allowing fans to power the show.

Coldplay also pledged to cut tour emissions by 50 percent and plant one tree for every ticket sold.

Tickets for the new European and UK shows go on sale on August 25 at 10 a.m. local time. All details can be found at: coldplay.com/tour.