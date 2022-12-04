Coffs Harbour woman walks away from Woolworths shopping with $100,000 lottery ticket

She said it was ‘life-changing’ news for her family after a ‘s**t year’

The client was deciding on dinner when she found out she had won the lottery

A Woolworths customer has walked out of her local supermarket $100,000 richer after receiving the news that she had won a huge lottery prize when she decided on her dinner.

The Coffs Harbor woman was standing in the freezer compartment pondering her choices when she was told on November 29 that she had won the first prize in the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot 10735 draw.

“We’ve had such a**t year, so this is really life-changing!” she told an official at The Lott.

A woman’s grocery store in her local Woolworths ended up winning $100,000 (stock image)

‘I’m standing in the middle of a Woolworths aisle deciding what to buy for dinner! But instead I’m going to pay for my groceries and hurry home!’

The woman – who bought her winning entry of any number online from The Lott – said it was a welcome financial boost for herself and her husband for their celebratory plans.

‘We’re over the moon!’ she continued.

“I haven’t really had much time to think about what we’re going to do with the prize, but I know it will come in handy at Christmas.”

“We’re definitely going to celebrate tonight!”

Lucky Lotteries’ Super and Mega Jackpots are lottery-style games, meaning there are a fixed number of tickets in each draw and no prizes can be shared.

The woman said the jackpot was a welcome surprise for herself and her husband for Christmas (stock image)

In the last financial year, 169 Lucky Lotteries 1st Prize and Jackpot winning entries nationwide raised more than $32.95 million.

Earlier this year, a group of Western Australian miners came struck gold after winning a share of Powerball’s $160 million jackpot on a spur-of-the-moment purchase.

The group of 20 Kalgoorlie-Boulder miners each paid $100 for their tickets, taking home $53 million from the Division One prize pool.

Each of them walked away with $2.65 million.