Cody Simpson’s mother says dealing with media frenzy over his ‘love triangle’ has been ‘pretty easy’

Cody Simpson’s mom Angie has talked about her son’s “love triangle” with Kyle Chalmers and Emma McKeon.

Kyle, 24, briefly dated Emma, ​​28, last year before the couple split and Emma moved on with Cody, 25. The three swimmers are now competing in Birmingham.

During an interview on Channel Seven’s Sunrise on Wednesday, Angie said dealing with negative press coverage is “pretty easy” for Cody.

Cody Simpson’s mom Angie weighed in on her son’s ‘love triangle’ with friend Emma McKeon and fellow swimmer Kyle Chalmers: ‘He’s had so much history’

“I think he’s been lucky because he’s already had so much press and media history and has performed on stage in front of thousands of people,” she said.

“I think the pressure of what he’s been through in the camp and at the Commonwealth Games has been quite easy for him.”

Angie continued, “It’s given him an advantage to deal with a lot of that pressure and not let that hassle bother him.”

During an interview on Channel Seven’s Sunrise on Wednesday, Angie said dealing with negative press coverage is “pretty easy” for Cody.

Rumors of a split between Chalmers and Simpson dominated the back pages in the run-up to last month’s world championships and have been the main topic of conversation about the Australian team’s success at the Commonwealth Games to date.

At a press conference in Birmingham after winning gold on Saturday, Chalmers threatened to quit swimming if ‘false news’ continued to circulate that he was in a feud with Simpson and former flame McKeon.

“It’s all fake news that’s really just nonsense. It’s honestly just a lot of shit that’s not true,” he said.

Rumors of a split between Chalmers and Simpson (right, with McKeon) dominated the back pages in the run-up to last month’s World Championship and have been the main topic of conversation about the Australian team’s success at the Commonwealth Games to date

He also denied rumors of a breakup with McKeon after their uneasy chemistry during Friday’s 4x100m freestyle mixed relay.

Australia was the only nation not to hold hands and lift them in unison for the race, while Chalmers was the only teammate not seen shaking hands with McKeon after their win.

He denied any suggestion that he was not congratulating his ex after the win.

‘Did you watch the whole race? I said congratulations and we [McKeon] stood here next to you and spoke last night,’ he said.

“I find it really hard to believe I didn’t congratulate after the race. I actually walked up and said “well done” across the pool.

Chalmers dated McKeon for a short time last year before the couple broke up and McKeon moved on with Simpson. The three swimmers now compete in Birmingham. (Pictured: McKeon and Simpson in Barcelona, ​​Spain, last month)

“We all said congratulations, we all did what we had to do and it’s an honor to be part of that team last night and win the first gold medal in the race at the Commonwealth Games and to do it with the most Australia’s most successful Olympian and now Australia’s most successful Commonwealth Games athlete is special.”

Chalmers said he has a good relationship with Simpson and sent him a congratulations after the Australian men’s team won the 4x100m freestyle on Saturday.

“I said good luck to Cody, I said good luck to Cody, I messaged him after the race,” he said.

‘I do nothing but be as positive as possible. I support him on the team, but again, people just want clickbait on the article.

At a press conference in Birmingham after winning gold on Saturday, Chalmers threatened to quit swimming if ‘false news’ continued to circulate that he was in a feud with Simpson and former flame McKeon

“It’s a shame I can’t do anything right at the moment.

“I think it’s great that he’s here… it’s great for our sport, it brings in new viewers. What he has achieved in two years of swimming is unbelievable.”

At the national trials in April, Chalmers announced that he would be taking on the 50m butterfly for the Commonwealth Games – the same event Simpson attempted to qualify for.

Some onlookers believed Chalmers may have been deliberately trying to destroy the dreams of Simpson, a successful pop star whose return to the pool after being a child prodigy in Queensland gave him a cause celeb.