Cody Simpson shows off insane core strength in the gym

Cody Simpson shows off his insane core strength at the gym.

The handsome swimmer, 25, trained his muscles on the bars while holding his body weight while kicking out.

Cody barely broke a sweat doing the moves before saying he was excited for the debut of his Prince Neptune clothing label.

“Mood about the collection disappearing,” Cody wrote.

He shared a link to the brand with a range of hoodies and sweats, featuring Cody’s signature Trident graphic.

Miley Cyrus’s ex-boyfriend also shared several articles online about his new venture.

Cody is making waves in and out of the pool given his high profile relationship with Emma McKeon.

Cody and Emma sat down for their first joint interview for Channel Seven’s Spotlight, which aired last month.

The pop star and Olympian were questioned about their high-profile romance and questioned whether the relationship was “serious.”

Cody referred to the relationship as “settled vibes” and “peaceful” in a sit-down interview with Denham Hitchcock.

Emma chimed in: ‘I feel like we’re best friends, which is so important to me. I’m close to my family, that’s important to me too, so we just have a lot in common.’

“We love where we are now. And we have fun together. We just love each other’s company,” she continued.

“We talk every day about how happy we are and how lucky we are. I think we certainly appreciate it,” Cody added.

It comes after Cody went “Instagram Official” with Emma in July.

The pop singer posted a gallery of photos on Instagram of herself and Emma holding hands in Barcelona, ​​Spain.