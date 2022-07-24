Cody Simpson reveals whether his romance with Emma McKeon is ‘serious’

Cody Simpson and Emma McKeon sat down for their first joint interview for Channel Seven’s Spotlight, which aired Sunday night.

The swimmer, 28, and the pop star, 25, were questioned about their high-profile but private romance and questioned whether the relationship was “serious.”

Cody, herself a novice swimmer, called the relationship “calm” and “peaceful.”

Emma chimed in: ‘I feel like we’re best friends, which is so important to me. I’m close to my family, that’s important to me too, so we just have a lot in common.’

“We love where we are now. And we have fun together. We just love each other’s company,” she continued.

“We talk every day about how happy we are and how lucky we are. I think we certainly appreciate it,” Cody added.

“You know, when you meet someone, you just recognize that there’s something there. I always saw her as this special person to me’..

The singer was then asked what was the “best” in his life right now – Emma or swimming, and he struggled to choose.

‘It’s a loaded question. Like, swimming is what we do together, it’s all wrapped up in one,” he said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Cody admitted that it took him a year to approach Emma after falling in love with her.

‘All in all, quite an inspiring person. I’ve always recognized that there was a connection that we had. But we only did something about it, which ended up being a year later,” he said.

The pair also addressed rumors of recent tensions within their swim team.

The pair found themselves in the midst of a famed ‘love triangle’ during the Australian Championships in Adelaide.

Reports claimed that Kyle Chalmers deliberately barred Simpson from participating in the World 100m Butterfly Championship by choosing to contest the event.

Chalmers – who dated McKeon for several months in 2021 – later disputed this, however, saying he had always intended to participate in that event.

“There’s clearly drama in the media,” Cody said, but added that “nothing” has gone wrong in “team dynamics.”

The much-loved pair are said to have initially hooked up a few months ago as training partners under weapons coach Michael Bohl.

The genetically blessed couple made their red carpet debut at the Pacific Fair premiere of Elvis on June 4.

Cody and Emma went official on Instagram earlier this month.

The pop singer posted a gallery of photos on Instagram of herself and Emma holding hands in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

‘A short rendezvous in Barcelona with my love, Emma,’ he captioned the images of the couple walking down the street smiling and holding hands.

The pair were in Barcelona while Cody trained for the Commonwealth Games before going on holiday in Paris.

A successful singer-songwriter, Cody has ditched his music career to focus on competitive swimming.

Simpson hopes to fulfill his Olympic dream in Paris in 2024, while McKeon – who made history in Tokyo 2021 with seven medals – tries to support her record-breaking achievement.