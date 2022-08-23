Cody Simpson reveals what spawned his new career as a fashion designer

<!–

Cody Simpson unveiled on Tuesday the genesis of his clothing line, Prince Neptune: The Label.

The Olympic athlete, 25, told Harper’s Bazaar his career as a fashion designer initially stemmed from his love of poetry.

‘I have published a poetry collection’ [in 2020] and initially Prince Neptune’s name and idea came from the book, because I was actually writing and planning to release the work under that alias,’ he said.

Cody Simpson (pictured) has revealed what his new career as a fashion designer has spawned

Cody continued, “We designed the trident symbol around it and I started to like it so much that I wanted to broaden it into a bigger, versatile brand – and my first thought was clothing. So that’s about where it started.’

Cody told the publication that he started working on the leash in 2020, when he started working in fashion with brands and going to shows.

It was there that the musician turned swimmer “developed an understanding and appreciation” for fashion designers.

Cody announced the launch of Prince Neptune: The Label in June as he modeled several items from his clothing range.

“I was looking for really comfortable sweats and T-shirts that are sustainably made and I realized how hard it is to find,” he said.

“It was very important to me to stay true to my vision, both from a design perspective and what I stand for.

“We took the time to think about things like saving water, using less chemicals, compostable packaging and using recycled materials, and we did it without compromising on comfort and style.

“This is important to me and hopefully to you too.”

The loungewear range is designed with eco-mix fabrics, including organic cotton and recycled polyester.