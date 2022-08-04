Cody Simpson hints at a return to music after his Commonwealth Games glory

In recent years, he has shut down his music career to focus on his Olympic ambitions.

But it seems that Cody Simpson isn’t quite done with the music industry yet.

The 25-year-old made his appearance sunrise on Thursday when he said he would be releasing a ‘swim-themed’ album soon.

“Is there a swim-themed album coming out soon?” host David ‘Kochie’ Koch asked Cody.

“I haven’t really thought about it to be honest,” Cody said.

“It would come down to whether I had the time and energy for it, but it’s certainly not the first time I’ve thought about it. Maybe some sort of team song,’ he added with a laugh.

Cody appeared on Sunrise alongside swimming champion Ariarne Titmus, who was quick to joke that she “won’t be in it.”

“Ariarne’s singing backup,” Cody joked.

A good friend of Justin Bieber, Cody rose to fame as a baby-faced musician in 2010, before releasing hits such as iYiYi and La Da Dee.

Cody won gold this week for his performance in the 4x100m freestyle relay.

However, there has been a lot of media attention surrounding the alleged ‘love triangle’ of Australian swimming, which includes Cody, his girlfriend Emma McKeon, 28, and her ex-boyfriend Kyle Chalmers, 24.

The three swimmers are now competing in Birmingham.

Rumors of a split between Chalmers and Simpson dominated the back pages in the run-up to last month’s world championships and have been the main topic of conversation about the Australian team’s success at the Commonwealth Games to date.

At a press conference in Birmingham after winning gold on Saturday, Chalmers threatened to quit swimming if ‘false news’ continued to circulate that he was in a feud with Simpson and former flame McKeon.

“It’s all fake news that’s really just nonsense. It’s honestly just a lot of shit that’s not true,” he said.

He also denied rumors of a breakup with McKeon after their uneasy chemistry during Friday’s 4x100m freestyle mixed relay.