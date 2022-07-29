Cody Simpson coasts through in the 50m men’s butterfly heats with love rival Kyle Chalmers

Cody Simpson showed no sign of nervousness on his Commonwealth Games debut, as the swimming sensation swept through in the men’s 50m butterfly.

The former pop star, 25, took to the pool on Friday on the opening day of the Games in Birmingham and competed in the heats for the men’s 50m butterfly – his favorite stroke.

And things went smoothly for the Australian star, who settled for second place behind England’s Jacob Thomas Taylor Peters.

Shortly after Simpson’s show, his compatriot-turned-love rival Kyle Chalmers entered the pool and also booked his place in the semifinals.

Chalmers was the former boyfriend of Simpson’s current partner Emma McKeon, and smoothed out a bad start to finish strong and take first place.

More to follow.

