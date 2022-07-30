Cody Simpson attempts to downplay purported ‘pool love triangle’ with Emma McKeon and Kyle Chalmers

Cody Simpson addressed rumors on Saturday about the alleged ‘Arctic love triangle’ affecting him, Emma McKeon and Kyle Chalmers.

He defiantly insisted that everything was fine, saying the alleged conflict will not affect their performance at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

The 25-year-old swimmer is currently dating five-time Olympics gold medalist Emma McKeon, who was previously involved with swimming champion Kyle Chalmers.

Cody said the trio could put their personal feelings aside and focus on the competition.

‘I don’t know. We are all teammates,” Cody told the publication.

“I’m not sure how he or she handled that, but backstage and during the warm-up we were all teammates and we supported each other no matter what.

Emma McKeon (left) and Kyle Chalmers (second from right) created an icy atmosphere as they won gold in the 4x100m mixed freestyle relay

“I can only speak about what I’ve seen of Emma and so far we’re doing pretty well.”

The pop star added: ‘We just do all the usual teammate stuff and we just support each other’.

Rumors, however, are circulating that Kyle held a certain grudge against ex-girlfriend Emma, ​​if his icy behavior on the first game night at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games is any guide.

The star players in the pool were two members of the 4x100m mixed freestyle relay who won gold, but the tension between the former couple was evident in Birmingham.

Australia was the only nation not to hold hands and not raise them in unison before the race, and the body language between Chalmers and McKeon – who won four gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics – was forced.

Olympic silver medalist James Magnussen said the personal conflict has clearly run into the pool.

Kyle Chalmers (pictured) noticeably kept his distance from ex-girlfriend Emma McKeon by not congratulating her after she took her relay victory on Thursday

However, Magnussen believes the ‘media juggernaut’ that will descend on the trio this week is ‘exactly what the sport in Australia needs’.

“Whether you’re talking about the alleged love triangle in the team with Cody, Emma McKeon and Kyle Chalmers, or just the sheer magnitude of what Cody has done in the pool, it has brought eyeballs to swim,” he wrote for News limited.

“I know not everyone is happy about it, but sometimes when you’re in the sport as an athlete it’s hard to see the bigger picture.”