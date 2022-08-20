Cody Simpson and Emma McKeon warm up at 2022 Duel in the Pool

<!–

They are one of Australia’s most famous couples known for both their incredible swimming skills and their blossoming romance.

And swimming superstars Cody Simpson and Emma McKeon seemed excited to be back in the water on Saturday at the 2022 Duel in the Pool at Sydney Olympic Park.

Both athletes won gold medals at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games earlier this month before taking a well-deserved break in Venice.

Cody Simpson (pictured) enjoyed the water at Duel in the Pool in Sydney Olympic Park on Saturday

But once they took to the water to warm up for the iconic swim competition, it was business as usual.

Cody had a look of iron determination on his face as he stepped back into the pool.

However, Emma looked carefree and hit the water with a big grin as she recently became the most decorated Commonwealth Games athlete ever.

Emma McKeon (pictured) looked carefree and hit the water with a big grin on her face

The pair are said to have first dated each other a few months ago as training partners under weapons coach Michael Bohl.

They found themselves in the middle of a famous ‘love triangle’ during the Australian Championships in Adelaide.

Reports claimed fellow athlete Kyle Chalmers deliberately barred Cody from participating in the World Championship in the 100m Butterfly by choosing to participate in the event.

Cody’s tattooed and toned body was on display as he warmed up

However, Kyle, who dated Emma for several months in 2021, later disputed this, saying he had always intended to participate in that event.

Cody himself raised their relationship status to “Instagram Official” in July.

The pop singer posted a gallery of photos on Instagram of herself and Emma holding hands in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

Emma had a determined look as she returned to the pool