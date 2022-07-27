Cody Simpson and Emma McKeon train together in London ahead of the Commonwealth Games

Lovebirds Cody Simpson and Emma McKeon strongly believe in the mantra: Couples who train together stay together.

On Wednesday, the pop star, 25, and Olympian, 28, trained together at the Sandwell Aquatics Center in London ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

Cody showed off his muscular physique and bulging biceps in yellow Speedos before jumping into the pool.

The swimmer chatted with his supportive girlfriend Emma, ​​who also showed her figure in a swimsuit.

It comes after Cody and Emma sat down for their first joint interview for Channel Seven’s Spotlight, which aired Sunday night.

The pop star and Olympian were questioned about their prominent but private romance and questioned whether the relationship was “serious.”

Cody referred to the relationship as “settled vibes” and “peaceful” in a sit-down interview with Denham Hitchcock.

Emma chimed in: ‘I feel like we’re best friends, which is so important to me. I’m close to my family, that’s important to me too, so we just have a lot in common.’

“We love where we are now. And we have fun together. We just love each other’s company,” she continued.

“We talk every day about how happy we are and how lucky we are. I think we certainly appreciate it,” Cody added.

“You know, when you meet someone, you just recognize that there’s something there. I always saw her as this special person to me’.

The singer was then asked what was the “best” in his life right now – Emma or swimming – and he struggled to choose.

‘It’s a loaded question. Like, swimming is what we do together, it’s all wrapped up in one,” he said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Cody admitted that it took him a year to approach Emma after falling in love with her.

“I always recognized that there was a connection we had. But we only did something about it, which ended up being a year later,” he said.

Cody referred to the relationship as “settled vibes” and “peaceful” in a sit-down interview with Denham Hitchcock