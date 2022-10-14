Cody Simpson and Emma McKeon share a romantic dance together

Swimming’s golden couple gathers fans for their antics in the pool and beyond.

And Cody Simpson and Emma McKeon made for a much-loved display in Barcelona in photos shared on social media on Friday.

Cody, 25, posted pictures of himself dancing with his girlfriend, 28, for a guitarist in the Spanish city.

The sweet images appear to be from the couple’s trip to Spain in July where they trained for the Commonwealth Games

Emma showed off her gorgeous swimmer’s body in a black sundress and added a touch of glamor with a Prada bag strapped over her shoulder as she extended her arm to show off her Olympic ring tattoo.

Proving her natural beauty, the four-time world record holder tied her hair in a low ponytail and went for a makeup-free look.

Meanwhile, singer and swimmer Cody opted for casual cool in summery chinos and a black T-shirt.

Cody’s public display of affection was clearly matched by Emma who gushed “I’m the luckiest girl” in the comments.

The pair has been making headlines since they went public earlier this year.

But Emma has revealed that despite the focus on her private life, she remains focused on her swimming career.

During an interview on Samantha Armytage’s Something to talk about this week’s podcast, she said she’s learned to ignore the “outside.”

‘I’m quite a private person’ [so] I used the lessons I learned from [swimming] just to be able to go in there and put those blinders on so that things from outside didn’t get in my circle,” she said.

‘I didn’t want anything external’ [to affect my swimming].’

Emma and pop star Cody first clicked a few months ago as training partners under gun coach Michael Bohl.

The couple started dating several months ago after Simpson, a successful singer-songwriter, ditched his music career to focus on competitive swimming.

The couple is wearing the same outfits as previous photos used to become “Instagram Official.”

‘A short rendezvous in Barcelona with my love, Emma,’ he captioned the images of the couple walking down the street smiling and holding hands.

Before their trip to Spain, Simpson and McKeon hadn’t been seen together since they walked the red carpet at the Elvis premiere on the Gold Coast on June 4.

Simpson hopes to fulfill his Olympic dream in Paris in 2024, while McKeon, who made history with seven medals in Tokyo 2021, wants to support her record performance.

The pair found themselves in the midst of an alleged ‘love triangle’ during the Australian Championships in Adelaide, with reports claiming Kyle Chalmers deliberately barred Simpson from participating in the World 100m Butterfly Championship by choosing to contest the event.

Chalmers, who dated McKeon for several months in 2021, later disputed this, saying he had always intended to participate in that event. Cody has previously dated a string of A-listers, including Miley Cyrus and Gigi Hadid.