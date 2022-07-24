Cody Simpson and Emma McKeon lift the lid on their relationship in first sit down interview

Lovebirds Cody Simpson and Emma McKeon will lift the lid on their romance in their first TV interview as a couple this weekend.

The couple, who went Instagram official with their romance just a few weeks ago, will appear on Channel 7’s Spotlight on Sunday evening.

In a preview before their interview, McKeon, 28, shares how she bonded with the pop star turned competitive swimmer, 25, both in and out of the water.

“We love where we are now. And we have fun together. We just love each other’s company,” McKeon said.

“We talk every day about how happy we are and how lucky we are,” Cody agreed.

“You know, when you meet someone, you just recognize that there’s something there. I always saw her as this special person to me,” he added.

‘All in all, quite an inspiring person. I’ve always recognized that there was a connection that we had. But we only did something about it, which ended up being a year later.’

Cody and Emma went official on Instagram earlier this month.

The couple started dating several months ago after Cody, a successful singer-songwriter, ditched his music career to focus on competitive swimming.

He posted a gallery of photos on Instagram of himself and Emma, ​​28, holding hands in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

‘A short rendezvous in Barcelona with my love, Emma,’ he captioned the images of the couple walking down the street smiling and holding hands.

The pair were in Barcelona while Cody trained for the Commonwealth Games. They are now on vacation in Paris.

Before their trip to Spain, Cody and Emma hadn’t been seen together since they walked the red carpet at the Elvis premiere on the Gold Coast on June 4.

There were rumors that the couple was quietly breaking up, but friends denied any suggestion that their romance was on the rocks.

The pair are said to have first dated each other a few months ago as training partners under weapons coach Michael Bohl.

Cody hopes to achieve his Olympic dream in Paris in 2024, while Emma, ​​who made history with seven medals in Tokyo 2021, aims to bolster her record performance.

The pair found themselves in the midst of an alleged ‘love triangle’ during the Australian Championships in Adelaide, with reports claiming Kyle Chalmers deliberately barred Cody from participating in the World 100m Butterfly Championship by choosing to contest the event.

However, Kyle, who dated Emma for several months in 2021, later disputed this, saying he had always intended to participate in that event.

The interview is being broadcast 8.45 pm this Sunday on Channel 7 and 7plus.