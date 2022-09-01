Cody Simpson and Emma McKeon enjoy a relaxing day at the beach

<!–

Cody Simpson and Emma McKeon went for a refreshing dip in the ocean on Wednesday as they settle back into their training routines in Australia after their triumphant show at the Commonwealth Games.

The golden pair of Australian swimmers enjoyed a laid-back day at the beach, with Cody, 25, showing off his athletic frame in a pair of black board shorts.

Meanwhile, Emma, ​​28, donned her toned body in a baggy white sweater from her boyfriend’s new clothing line, Prince Neptune.

Emma kept her back to the camera as she showed off the sweater, with a large black trident on the back, with her bikini thongs poking through the collar.

It comes after the pair jumped back into the water during the 2022 Duel in the Pool at Sydney Olympic Park.

Both athletes have been taking it easy since they won gold medals at the Commonwealth Games, which they followed with a well-deserved vacation in Venice.

The lovebirds are said to have first clicked a few months ago as training partners under weapons coach Michael Bohl.

They soon found themselves at the center of a famed ‘love triangle’ at the Australian Championships in Adelaide.

Reports claimed that fellow athlete Kyle Chalmers deliberately barred Cody from participating in the World Championship in the 100m Butterfly by choosing to participate in the event.

However, Kyle, who dated Emma for several months in 2021, later disputed this, saying he had always intended to participate in that event.

Rumors of a rift between Kyle and Cody dominated the back pages leading up to the World Championships and were the main topic of conversation about the Australian team’s success at the Commonwealth Games.

At a press conference in Birmingham after winning gold, Kyle threatened to quit swimming if “false news” continued to circulate that he was in a feud with Cody and former flame Emma.

“It’s all fake news that’s really just nonsense. It’s honestly just a lot of shit that’s not true,” he said.

Cody increased his relationship status with Emma to “Instagram Official” in July.

The pop singer posted a gallery of photos on Instagram of herself and Emma holding hands in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

They found themselves in the middle of a ‘love triangle’ at the Australian Championships in Adelaide after reports claimed Emma’s ex and fellow athlete Kyle Chalmers (pictured) deliberately ejected Cody from participating in the World 100m Butterfly Championship