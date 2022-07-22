Cody Simpson and Emma McKeon are set to sit down for their first ever TV interview together

Cody Simpson and new girlfriend Emma McKeon sit down for their first-ever TV interview together.

The new golden pair of Australian swimmers filmed a chat with Channel Seven which will be broadcast on Sunday.

In a new trailer for the chat, the pair are questioned about their sizzling new romance and their Olympic ambitions, following their reported ‘love triangle’ with Emma’s ex Kyle Chalmers.

“Guys, how did this all start?” the Seven reporter asks the couple, who are sitting on a couch together in the new trailer.

“That’s the real story,” Emma replied.

Cody seems to be reflecting on his newfound romance with Emma when he says he’s “grateful” for everything in his life.

“I’m very grateful for it, yes,” says the singer-turned-swimmer in the clip.

Cody and Emma went official on Instagram earlier this month.

The couple started dating several months ago after Cody, 25, a successful singer-songwriter, ditched his music career to focus on competitive swimming.

He posted a gallery of photos on Instagram of himself and fellow swimmer Emma, ​​28, holding hands in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

‘A short rendezvous in Barcelona with my love, Emma,’ he captioned the images of the couple walking down the street smiling and holding hands.

The pair were in Barcelona while Cody trained for the Commonwealth Games. They are now on vacation in Paris.

Before their trip to Spain, Cody and Emma hadn’t been seen together since they walked the red carpet at the premiere of Elvis on the Gold Coast on June 4.

There were rumors that the couple was quietly breaking up, but friends denied any suggestion that their romance was on the rocks.

The pair are said to have first dated each other a few months ago as training partners under weapons coach Michael Bohl.

Cody hopes to achieve his Olympic dream in Paris in 2024, while Emma, ​​who made history with seven medals in Tokyo 2021, aims to bolster her record performance.

The pair found themselves in the midst of an alleged ‘love triangle’ during the Australian Championships in Adelaide, with reports claiming Kyle Chalmers deliberately barred Cody from participating in the World 100m Butterfly Championship by choosing to contest the event.

However, Kyle, who dated Emma for several months in 2021, later disputed this, saying he had always intended to participate in that event.

The interview is being broadcast 8.45 pm this Sunday on Channel 7 and 7plus.