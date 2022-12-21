Code Blue issued in Albany: where to find shelter

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — With “real feel” temperatures expected to dip into the 20s, the Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has issued a Code Blue warning for Wednesday, December 21 through Thursday, December 22. Code Blue alerts are issued when temperatures drop below freezing and weather conditions pose a threat to the homeless population.

The alert allows authorities to move homeless people to local shelters or other agencies, which serve as warming centers. Shelters make extra beds and space available until conditions improve and the alarm is sounded.

When Code Blues are issued, multiple agencies work to provide food, shelter, and clothing to those in need. In Albany, those in need can report to the Capital City Rescue Mission at 259 South Pearl Street, the Emergency Overflow Shelter at 646 State Street 12206 (Lutheran Church), or the IPH Safe Haven at 26 South Swan Street 12210.