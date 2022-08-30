CODA star Eugenio Derbez to undergo a ‘complicated’ surgery after he was hospitalized

<!–

Latin superstar Eugenio Derbez will undergo surgery after an accident that left him in hospital.

The wife of 60-year-old CODA actor Alessandra Rosaldo, 50, broke the news in an Instagram post on Monday, saying he will have to undergo “very complicated” surgery, followed by a “long rehabilitation period”.

Rosaldo did not clarify which accident landed Derbez in the hospital in the first place.

“To our family, friends and media: through this medium I want to let you know that Eugenio had an accident a few days ago,” she began the post, which was written in Spanish.

He is doing well, but the injuries he sustained are delicate and will require surgery in the next few hours. The operation is very complicated, but it does not endanger his health.’

“The recovery process will be long and difficult as he will need to rest for several weeks and then undergo rehabilitation therapies,” she continued.

“Right now the priority is to focus on this process so that Eugenio can move forward and take the time it takes to do this,” she added.

The Mexican actress, singer and dancer told fans that Derbez has been away from his social media for the time being due to the surgery.

“I know that with the good energy you will all send to us and with the favor of God, Eugenio will recover very quickly,” she concluded the statement.

Hitrol: Derbez is perhaps best known for his role as tough choir teacher Bernardo Villalobos in the 2021 AppleTV+ film CODA, which won three Academy Awards; Pictured in a still from CODA

Derbez is perhaps best known for his role as tough choral teacher Bernardo Villalobos in the 2021 AppleTV+ film CODA, which won three Academy Awards and became the first film distributed by a streaming service to win Best Picture.

The film revolves around a CODA (Child of Deaf Adults) named Ruby, who must choose between going to college and pursuing her love of music, and staying home to help her parents run their business.

He also starred in such films as Instructions Not Included, Jack and Jill, Miracles from Heaven and How to Be a Latin Lover.