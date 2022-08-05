Coco the Abyssinian guinea pig performs record-breaking 16 tricks in one minute

An adorably agile guinea pig now holds the Guinness World Record for most tricks performed in one minute, with officially 16 stunts under his belt in 60 seconds.

Coco – who is about five years old – put on an impressive show as he jumped through hoops, grabbed a ball and weaved through his owner’s hands.

The rodent — rescued in 2018 by Gwen Ford of High Point, North Carolina — maneuvered up a storm in a clip demonstrating the impressive feat.

According to Catering videoGIS analyst Gwen, 48, took in the Abyssinian guinea pig after asking it to be taken from the shelter to treat a fungal skin infection.

Gwen soon realized that Coco is a natural and began training the playful pet.

And in March 2022, Coco set the world record for the most tricks a guinea pig performed in one minute.

“Because of Coco’s abundance of energy and curiosity, Gwen began training him through a trick certification program,” a GWR press release explained.

It added: “He quickly learned over 70 tricks and became a certified Trick Guinea Pig Champion.”

Coco quickly grew to greatness as he made his way through the ranks, starting with Novice and finishing with Champion.

As the athlete and coach began training for the big event, Gwen shared: GWR that exercise was important, and in the end Coco had the final say on the order of the strokes.

She explained, “Coco was clear about when he didn’t like certain tricks or a set of tricks — he wouldn’t perform it or he would chatter teeth.”

And it didn’t all go smoothly. Gwen said that at some point everything had to be completely changed because Coco got upset about moving furniture.

Speaking to the record tracker, she added, “The change upset Coco so much that we had to create a new routine.”

Now that Coco has made a lifetime achievement, Gwen says he is “essentially retired.”

She told GWR: “Now that he’s older, he’s calmed down and prefers to be a guinea pig – eat, sleep, defecate, repeat…”

Gwen lovingly added, “His story gives me a sense of redemption for him and all the other animals at the shelter…”

“I think the biggest lesson I’ve learned through this process is teaching your guinea pig to read. I never asked for more from Coco than he was willing to give.

Coco embodies why animals should be adopted and allowed to thrive, rather than being left behind or locked in cages…

“Then I come back to Earth with one look at Coco who is oblivious to his achievement and just happy to eat his hay and sleep under his blanket.”